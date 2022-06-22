Special thanks from Relay For Life

Madison and Iron County Relay for Life would like to give a special thanks to Follis & Sons Funeral Home (Banquet Hall), City Of Fredericktown & employees, Coach Whitener & Football Team, Fredericktown School District & employees, Madison County Farm Supply, Glenda Tesreau, Donna Elrod, Saturday Farmers Market and Robin Smith.
This year's corporate sponsors include: Silver Sponsors ($1,000+) Dynamite Tunes, Fredericktown R-1 School District, Madison County Wood Products, Perry County Treasures, Sarakas Lawn Care, Sargent Construction; Bronze Sponsors ($500) Bess Insurance Agency, Black River Electric Co-Op, Brown's Self Storage, Cap America, Cooper Storage, Madison Medical Center, Trackside Hardwoods, Inc.; Copper Sponsors ($250) Barefoot Village Fireworks, Cedar Creek Hardwoods, Inc., Christians For A Cure, Christians In Action (CIA), Chuck's Short Stop, Inc., D & J Rental Investments, LLC, First State Community Bank, Franklin Street Church Of Christ, Fredericktown Rotary Club, Gifford Lumber Co., Inc., J-98, Kranawetter Transport, Madison County Farm Supply, Inc., Madison County Title Co., Madison Physical Therapy Center, Melvin Mills Roofing, LLC, MO State Troopers Association, New Era Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan, R & L Investments, Schnapp, Fall, Silvey, Reid & Bollinger, Swinford Realty, LLC.
"On behalf of the American Cancer Society Volunteers, we would like to express our sincere appreciation and a big thanks to everyone that helped or contributed to the Relay For Life of Madison & Iron Counties Event in any way. We tried to include all the names in the program to recognize all of you. If we missed anyone it was unintentional and please accept our apology. We are grateful for each and every one of you who took the time out of your busy schedule to make this Relay For Life the best yet!"
If you have any suggestions, please let someone on the Event Leadership Team know and the team will give it consideration for the 2023 Madison and Iron County Relay for Life.