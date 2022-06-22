Special thanks from Relay For Life

"On behalf of the American Cancer Society Volunteers, we would like to express our sincere appreciation and a big thanks to everyone that helped or contributed to the Relay For Life of Madison & Iron Counties Event in any way. We tried to include all the names in the program to recognize all of you. If we missed anyone it was unintentional and please accept our apology. We are grateful for each and every one of you who took the time out of your busy schedule to make this Relay For Life the best yet!"