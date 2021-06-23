 Skip to main content
Speech Therapy
Speech Therapy

 Provided by MMC

Allen Fischer, Certified Speech Therapist

Fischer has worked at Madison Medical Center for 35 or 36 years.

"MMC is a great place to work, staff are like family and work well together," Fischer said. 

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"We helped get through COVID by working as a team to limit the spread of the virus," Fischer said. 

Did you know? 

Fischer has worked at MMC for so long he remembers sitting in his office and watching the nursing home being built from his window. He said he would frequently walk through the construction to see the progress.

Fischer makes up the entire Speech Therapy Department.

