On a 30-man roster, Cards would carry 15 pitchers — and Jordan Hicks would make the cut

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak doesn’t deem it prudent to inject himself into the sensitive nature of discussions between major league owners and the players’ association relative to the start of a baseball season.

But he is happy to review the continuing progress of reliever Jordan Hicks.

Hicks, who probably would have been out until at least the All-Star break — there won’t be one of those this year — after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last June, now could be back within a short time from the start of a reconfigured season.

The 23-year-old fireballer, who has had 20 career saves in the majors and 865 pitches clocked at 100 mph or more, is throwing regular bullpen sessions at his home in Houston, said Mozeliak.

On Tuesday, Hicks had two blocks of 20 pitches and his general volume per outing is 30 pitches, which is about all he would throw in a game.

“We’re feeling good where he is on his rehab,” said Mozeliak. “Obviously, it’s not normal and, clearly, not having the ability to (observe) him the way you would have is not normal. But the reports that he’s feeling good about himself are certainly encouraging.