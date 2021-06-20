After a raucous afternoon, Cardinals go quietly in shutout that splits doubleheader with Braves

ATLANTA – A description that manager Mike Shildt and other members of the Cardinals have turned to a few times this past month to describe their success, which can shift from mercurial to molasses, is how a baseball season tends to “ebb and flow,” “ebb and flow.”

They usually mean through the weeks.

They got both on Father’s Day at Truist Park.

The flow from the afternoon game gave way to the ebb of the evening game’s starter as the Cardinals and Atlanta split a doubleheader that unified what can feel like the split nature of the Cardinals’ offense. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered and combined for seven RBIs in the 9-1 victory in Game 1. In Game 2, Braves lefty Drew Smyly held the Cardinals to no hits through 5 2/3 innings to propel the Braves to a 1-0 victory. It was the second time in the four-game series that the Cardinals were shutout, and other than the nine runs in the first game Sunday they scored a grand total of one run in the other three games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. provided the run in the evening game with the 100th home run of his career. He is the sixth-fastest in MLB history to reach 100.

The Braves have been shutout three times in the past eight days, and in that same span they’ve scored two or fewer runs in five games.