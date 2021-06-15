Wainwright admits to using sticky substance in 2019

The Cardinals, who had won only one game in each of the preceding two weeks, got a jump on this week Monday night.

After losing nine of their past 10 games and 11 of 13, the Cardinals engaged in a back-and-forth contest with the Miami Marlins, finally prevailing 4-2 in a battle of bullpens before a paid house of 24,281 at Busch Stadium.

But that wasn’t the biggest news of the night.

Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright, mentioned prominently in a Sports Illustrated online article as having purchased a sticky substance from “Bubba” Harkins, a former Los Angeles Angels equipment man, admitted after the game that, indeed, he had tried the substance six or seven times in 2019 and didn’t like it. And he said he hasn’t done it since.

Wainwright, who pitched six innings of two-run ball Monday, had sent $300 through a Venmo account to Harkins, writing that the money was for “kale salad and beans,” according to the article.

The substance he received was a mixture of pine tar and rosin and Wainwright said, “I’ve got nothing to hide. What Bubba said was true. I tried it in 2019. Obviously it didn’t work for me. You can check the order. I only had one order with that guy.