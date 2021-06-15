Wainwright admits to using sticky substance in 2019

The Cardinals, who had won only one game in each of the preceding two weeks, got a jump on this week Monday night.
After losing nine of their past 10 games and 11 of 13, the Cardinals engaged in a back-and-forth contest with the Miami Marlins, finally prevailing 4-2 in a battle of bullpens before a paid house of 24,281 at Busch Stadium.
But that wasn’t the biggest news of the night.
Cardinals righthander Adam Wainwright, mentioned prominently in a Sports Illustrated online article as having purchased a sticky substance from “Bubba” Harkins, a former Los Angeles Angels equipment man, admitted after the game that, indeed, he had tried the substance six or seven times in 2019 and didn’t like it. And he said he hasn’t done it since.
Wainwright, who pitched six innings of two-run ball Monday, had sent $300 through a Venmo account to Harkins, writing that the money was for “kale salad and beans,” according to the article.
The substance he received was a mixture of pine tar and rosin and Wainwright said, “I’ve got nothing to hide. What Bubba said was true. I tried it in 2019. Obviously it didn’t work for me. You can check the order. I only had one order with that guy.
“I gave it (up) soon afterwards. It’s something that you have to apply when you go to every pitch. You’ll never see me go to my arms or my glove. I don’t like doing any of that stuff. I tried it. I didn’t like it. I got rid of it. And I haven’t pitched with it in years.
“If it gets me in trouble because I did it years ago, then so be it. I’ve got nothing to hide. You can check my glove. You can check my hat. You can watch me like a hawk all game long and never see me with any of that stuff on me ever.
“The truth shall set me free. We’ll see. I don’t know. Maybe it will. Maybe it won’t. I have nothing more to add.”
Wainwright did add, though, “I never put it on my glove. If you put it on your hand, by the time when you get done with your warm-up pitches, it’s gone, if you don’t re-apply it. That’s why you see these guys go into their glove every pitch. It changes your release point. It changes how you do a lot of things. And I didn’t like it. So I ditched it.”
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said, “Don’t you appreciate a man of integrity? He easily could have tried to alibi his way out of it in front of you and (he) owned up to it.”