EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – When Lindenwood University upgraded to NCAA Division I athletics last summer, Jake Casey responded to the challenge by pushing for stronger performance levels.

The former all-state standout at Central High School and junior college all-American at Mineral Area has regularly thrived amid the physical demand of 10 track and field events over two days.

Casey highlighted his senior season last weekend by placing second in the men’s decathlon during the OVC Outdoor Championships on the campus of SIU-Edwardsville.

His total of 6,334 points was good for second place and all-conference honors among eight competitors, and included eight separate personal records.

Matthew Fox of Little Rock topped five events and compiled 7,156 points as champion while breaking all-time OVC meet record.

Casey won the opening 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12 seconds, and was runner-up in the discus, javelin and long jump contests.

By taking second overall, Casey posted the best individual result for the Lions within the men’s division. Last year at the Division II GLVC meet, he landed fifth in the decathlon standings.