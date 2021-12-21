Doubted Dodd departs MBU 2-time champ, all-American

Raylyn Dodd still recalls the frustration of being snubbed from a coveted postseason honor by voting high school coaches around the region.

Despite showing clear potential as a standout 6-foot-2 middle hitter for a struggling Fredericktown program, various college programs chose to bypass her for scholarship offers.

And even after Missouri Baptist captured its first NAIA women’s volleyball title last spring, the notion of Dodd and her teammates repeating seemed unattainable among some opponents.

The doubters only fueled her urgency to prove them wrong, and the results since then have been undeniable.

“In high school, I didn’t make the 'Dream Team' and that was kind of disappointing,” Dodd said. “I wanted to show them that I deserved that, and I wished they would have chosen me as one of their players. I think it really motivated me to work harder and make it to a NAIA school.”

Five years removed from that personal setback, Dodd has punctuated her athletic career with rare distinction as a back-to-back national champion and two-time Third team all-America selection for the Spartans.

For the second time this calendar year, Missouri Baptist scaled the NAIA mountain after defeating Park (Mo.) 25-18, 20-25, 25-15, 14-25, 15-8 on Dec. 4 in Sioux City, Iowa.

It appeared the Spartans might fall short of the repeat after dropping a lopsided fourth game and promptly trailing the Pirates 5-0 on three straight attacking errors in the abbreviated fifth.

But MBU fittingly responded in dominant fashion, claiming 15 of the next 18 points and capping another magical run at 33-2 overall with their 29th consecutive victory.

“We have always been known for that as a team,” Dodd said. “We’ve learned how to stay calm and play together in those moments. I think that was pretty cool, because you don’t see a lot of teams come back from a 5-0 run right at the beginning of the fifth set.”

“This one probably felt a little better, because a lot of teams were doubting that we could come back and win it a second time,” she added.

Dodd registered nine kills on 17 attacks, and produced a team-high seven blocks in the national final, reaffirming her penchant for shining on the brightest stages.

Just seven months earlier, at the same Tyson Event Center, Dodd broke a 20-year program record with 15 blocks in the 2020 title match delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri Baptist prevailed in anxious but confident style over Midland (Neb.) during a five-set thriller, just two nights after likewise going the distance to edge Dordt (Iowa) by the minimum two points.

“In the first national championship game, I was very nervous right before the first ball went into play,” Dodd said. “But after that, it just felt like another game we were playing. This season felt the same. It did help that we had been there before.”

Dodd amassed numerous awards this season, including Spartan of the Week and Spartan of the Month for November, plus First Team AMC all-conference and AVCA Midwest all-region.

Once she joined the MBU team, Dodd identified an immediate need for offensive improvement. Her latest all-America honor was secured after ranking third nationally with a .405 hitting percentage and 15th at 1.21 blocks per set.

“When I got to MoBap, I wasn’t as confident in my attacking as my blocking,” Dodd said. “I knew I could block the ball, but sometimes I would get into my own head and think about where I needed to hit the ball. This year, I relaxed a little more.”

She was named AMC attacker of the week in early October, but enjoyed a more remarkable stretch while helping Missouri Baptist breeze to another conference tournament title.

Dodd was perfect with 10 kills on 10 attacks against UHSP, then sent 12 of 13 spikes to the floor in a semifinal sweep of William Woods. The Spartans routed rival Columbia College on their home floor in the final.

The list of accolades magnified the determination of a junior college transfer whose impact could not be ignored amid modest outside expectations upon her arrival.

“I was told that I probably wouldn’t play a whole lot. That was a big challenge for me. I wanted to show them that ‘Yeah, I could play,’” Dodd said. “After not playing much my first year, I was starting middle for the next two. Once I played some in an actual tournament, I started to gain confidence that [Coach Chris Nichols] does trust me, and I’m going to be here next year.”

In five seasons of collegiate volleyball between Missouri Baptist and her previous two-year stop at Mineral Area, Dodd never failed to qualify for a national tournament.

She credits MAC head coach Tim Copeland and her time in Park Hills for providing the platform that catapulted her to eventual success.

Dodd became an all-region standout as a sophomore, and was an integral fixture on the best team in Mineral Area history as a freshman in 2017.

The Cardinals (36-2) rattled off 35 consecutive wins before finishing sixth in the NJCAA. Her partial block and overpass kill at 16-14 of the fifth game sealed a signature upset over second-ranked Iowa Western.

“I would have to thank Coach Copeland a lot. He saw something in me that a lot of other coaches did not,” Dodd said. “He put in a lot of time and effort to make me better because I was behind some.”

Dodd played alongside outside hitter Isidora Stojovic throughout her career with the Cardinals and Spartans, who boasted four all-American picks on their roster this fall.

Her opportunity to chase a second national title was presented when the NAIA granted a bonus year of eligibility to all current athletes once the coronavirus canceled all spring sports in 2020.

“I will miss my teammates and that feeling of winning championships like we experienced,” Dodd said. “At MAC and MoBap, one of the coolest things was learning the different cultures where people came from. It’s crazy how you can take someone who lives 15 hours away from you, bring them to the United States and get along even though they live a completely different lifestyle than you.”

Dodd recently completed her degree in Exercise Science, and will continue pursuing a career in physical therapy while savoring the satisfaction of achieving her loftiest athletic ambitions.

Relatively fortunate from a health perspective, her worst injury was an ankle sprain at Mineral Area that cost her one full week of action.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me yet,” Dodd said. “I was really nervous about coming back for my last year. I had just won a national championship. How could I possibly top that? It’s was just crazy seeing that confetti fall for a second time in one year. That will probably never happen again. It’s weird to think about how far I came and how fast time flies.”

