EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Marysa Flieg has concluded her sophomore track and field season at Southeast Missouri State as a repeat conference champion.

The Ste. Genevieve graduate successfully defended her javelin title Thursday as action commenced at the OVC Outdoor Championships on the campus of SIU-Edwardsville.

Flieg established a golden mark of 144 feet, 8 inches on her third of six total throws following two fouls, and edged teammate Jaden Kight in a 1-2 result for the Redhawks.

It was the second meet victory this season for Flieg, who previously took top honors at the Memphis Invitational. She also placed fourth at Mississippi State and sixth at Georgia Tech this spring.

The Southeast Missouri State men and women occupied first place in their respective team standings among 10 schools with two full days of competition remaining.

Flieg was named OVC Freshman of the Year for women’s track and field last year. She captured the Class 3 state javelin title as a high school senior while helping Ste. Genevieve earn a team championship.