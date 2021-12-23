Francis earns weekly honor at Blackburn

CARLINVILLE, Ill. – Former Fredericktown High School standout Callista Francis decided to play her senior season with the Blackburn College women’s basketball program after another coaching change.

Following a versatile effort in a 70-37 victory over visiting Mount Mary on Saturday, she has been named the Blackburn College Athlete of the Week.

Francis finished with game highs of 10 rebounds and four steals, and provided five points in 16 minutes while earning the start at forward.

The Beavers (2-8) limited Mount Mary to just 26 percent shooting, and snapped a three-game losing streak in only their second home contest of the season.

Francis has produced five double-doubles in 46 career games while averaging 6.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over three seasons at Blackburn, a NCAA Division III program.

Her career high of 20 points came in the finale of her freshman season. She gathered a personal standard of 17 rebounds during a single game as a sophomore.

