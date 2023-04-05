PARK HILLS – Carter Brogan seized an opportunity to impress during his longest outing since joining the Mineral Area baseball program.

The Arcadia Valley graduate pitched five scoreless innings, struck out five and scattered four hits while earning his first collegiate win on Tuesday.

Justin Carinci finished 3-for-3 three with two RBI in a strong performance at the plate, and the Cardinals blanked the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 8-0 in game one of a doubleheader.

Brogan (1-0) protected a 2-0 advantage in his fourth appearance this season before Mineral Area tacked on three runs in the fifth and sixth innings.

Eddie Friedel and Ray Ochoa threw clean frames with two strikeouts each in the combined shutout.

Liam Bushey and Jack Dunn each had run-scoring doubles while going 2-for-3, and Alonzo Zuniga belted a solo home run for the Cardinals.

Antoine Tremblay provided an RBI single while Diego Andino and Kaleb Lemos contributed hits.

Carinci continued to lead the offense at 3-for-4 with a double and two scored in game two, and Mineral Area achieved the sweep over the Eutectics 9-3.

Dunn produced three RBI on a pair of doubles, and the Cardinals grabbed a 6-0 lead in the second inning before answering a three-run third by UHSP.

Bushey drove in two with a double, and Cole Langley had a double off the bench. Ruendrick Piternella, Cole Myers, Tremblay and Zuniga helped the Cardinals finish with 11 hits.

Cam Loyd (3-0) allowed three runs and fanned four over three innings. Tanner Schmitz followed with three scoreless frames and four strikeouts before Clayton Redmond posted a zero in the seventh.

Mineral Area (24-11) will host a four-game Region 16 series against Metropolitan starting on Thursday.