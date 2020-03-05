Cardinals blast nine HR in first home game

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area baseball team turned its home opener into a home run derby, belting nine of them in a 28-4 rout of Kellogg (Mich.) on Thursday afternoon.

Dillon Thomas notched seven RBI and scored four times while going 3-for-5 with two homers. Dayton Peters also went deep twice in a 4-for-5 effort with five runs scored and four RBI.

Winning pitcher Kaleb Richards worked six innings and struck out five while allowing six hits. His only adversity came when the visitors from Battle Creek, Mich., tallied four runs in the third.

Mineral Area (3-6) extended its 7-4 lead with four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth, then exploded for 14 in bottom of the sixth.

Brett Gonzalez homered, doubled and walked twice in a 3-for-4 performance, and Luke Marcum had three RBI with four runs scored during his own 3-for-4 outing.

Ben Jones gave the Cardinals five players with at least three hits, and Richards helped his own cause at the plate with a home run, single and four RBI.

Brice Stultz homered among two hits while crossing the plate three times, and Connor Hicks connected over the fence while driving in four.