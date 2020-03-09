Cardinals drop last three to Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The opening Region 16 baseball series for Mineral Area began with a strong outing from pitcher Nathan Landry and featured stellar hitting from leadoff man Ben Jones.
But host team Metropolitan, formerly known as Maple Woods, hammered away against the Cardinals to score 42 runs over the final three games.
Landry notched seven strikeouts and allowed one earned run on six hits through six innings, and Mineral Area took the opener 12-2 on Saturday.
Dee Triplett finished 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for the Cardinals, who erupted for seven runs in the third inning to spot their ace a 10-0 advantage.
Kaleb Richards collected two RBI and equaled Jones by going 3-for-4. German Sepulveda homered and went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Dayton Peters provided a two-run triple and Brett Gonzalez added an RBI double for MAC. Connor Hicks had a double plus two walks, and Dillon Thomas singled twice.
Metropolitan responded in game two of the Saturday doubleheader with home runs from Owen Forck, Matt Schrick and Drew Reischman, and used a seven-run fourth inning to win 13-2.
The Monarchs pounced for six runs and seven hits against starter Martjin Schoonderwoerd. Reliever Kade Kahlert was charged for seven tallies while retiring one batter.
Winning hurler Chris Griffin worked five innings and scattered six hits while fanning three.
Jones was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Brice Stultz and Peters had RBI doubles for the Cardinals.
Schrick carried Metropolitan in a 13-3 triumph in game three of the series on Sunday, finishing 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored.
Rafael Tormes belted a two-run shot, and Will Fisher went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. The home team scored nine unanswered runs after MAC drew within 4-3 in the top of the second.
Dillon Thomas launched a two-run homer, and Peters ended up 2-for-2 with a walk for Mineral Area. Jones singled twice and Hicks added a double.
Markus Ramos lasted 2 2/3 innings in defeat, and three of the four runs charged to him were earned. He picked up four strikeouts and allowed six hits while walking two.
Metropolitan capped the weekend with a wild 16-11 triumph on the strength of nine extra-base hits while capitalizing on four MAC errors.
Schrick shined again with six RBI while going 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Cale Sackewitz and Reischman also added three hits each.
Jones highlighted Mineral Area at 5-for-5 overall with a home run, triple and six RBI. He completed the series 11-of-14 overall at the plate.
Catcher Sean Cleary was 3-for-5 while going deep with three runs scored, and Thomas also homered among two hits. Stultz chipped in two singles, and Richards doubled.
Stultz pitched four innings and surrendered 10 runs, five earned, and eight hits while striking out six for Mineral Area (5-9, 1-3), which scored four times in the seventh to make its deficit 12-9.