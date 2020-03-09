Cardinals drop last three to Monarchs

Winning hurler Chris Griffin worked five innings and scattered six hits while fanning three.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jones was 2-for-3 with two runs scored while Brice Stultz and Peters had RBI doubles for the Cardinals.

Schrick carried Metropolitan in a 13-3 triumph in game three of the series on Sunday, finishing 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored.

Rafael Tormes belted a two-run shot, and Will Fisher went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. The home team scored nine unanswered runs after MAC drew within 4-3 in the top of the second.

Dillon Thomas launched a two-run homer, and Peters ended up 2-for-2 with a walk for Mineral Area. Jones singled twice and Hicks added a double.

Markus Ramos lasted 2 2/3 innings in defeat, and three of the four runs charged to him were earned. He picked up four strikeouts and allowed six hits while walking two.

Metropolitan capped the weekend with a wild 16-11 triumph on the strength of nine extra-base hits while capitalizing on four MAC errors.