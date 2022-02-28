Cardinals drop two games in Tennessee

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – The Mineral Area baseball lineup struck out 13 times on Friday afternoon, and dropped a 10-6 outcome to Dyersburg State on a neutral field.

Gabe Briones finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and Dyersburg State scored six times in the second inning to signal a short outing for MAC starter Aaron Evers.

The Cardinals trailed 9-3 after three frames, then crept closer with three tallies in the top of the fifth before relievers controlled the remainder of the nine-inning game.

Antoine Tremblay paced Mineral Area by going 3-for-5, and Dee Triplett homered among two hits. Rafael Garcia provided a double and single.

Justin Carinci added a solo shot, and Kaleb Lemos connected on a two-RBI triple for the Cardinals, who grabbed an early 3-0 lead.

Russell Derbyshire, a usual starter during a three- or four-game series, allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out nine over six innings from the bullpen.

Pierre Seals highlighted the huge second inning for Dyersburg State with a grand slam. James Dodd, Jalen Fithian, Morrquise Charles and Cooper Miles each collected two hits.

The winning squad utilized four hurlers. Gianni Smith got the win, Gavin Smith threw 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, and Preston Martinez fanned four over 1 2/3 frames for the save.

Mineral Area returned to action on Saturday morning, but was outhit 11-7 as Kirkwood (Iowa) notched a 7-3 triumph in seven innings following two errors by each side.

Kirkwood answered two runs by MAC in the second inning with three in the home half against pitcher Pierce Hartman, and would not trail again.

Kyle Hayes finished 3-for-4 with a double, and Parker Shupe belted a two-run homer amid a 2-for-4 effort for Kirkwood. Alex Pendergast and Joe Simpson also contributed two hits apiece.

Jake Matthaidess pitched five innings for the win, yielding one runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three. Jake Weissenberg retired his lone batter faced with two runners aboard for the save.

Triplett reached base three times on a single and two walks for the Cardinals. Gavin Oswald, Martijn Schoonderwoerd and Cody Ziegelmeyer each worked an inning after Hartman.

Derek Williams, Liam Bushey, Carinci, Garcia, Tremblay and Lemos added hits for Mineral Area (4-5), who visited Williams Baptist for a doubleheader on Monday.

