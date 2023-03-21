PARK HILLS – Kaleb Lemos homered, Jack Dunn added a two-run double, and the Mineral Area baseball team beat St. Charles 4-1 in game one of a rescheduled Region 16 doubleheader on Monday.

The Cardinals pushed across a tiebreaking run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dunn provided crucial insurance in the sixth.

Eddie Friedel (2-1) pitched 2 2/3 innings and struck out two for the relief win. He allowed an unearned run on one hit and no walks.

Carter Rees fanned three over two scoreless frames for his second save. Brian Strange faced 10 batters in an abbreviated start, and struck out four while yielding only a single and two walks.

Ruendrick Piternella, Alonzo Zuniga and Antoine Tremblay collected hits for MAC.

St. Charles avoided a second loss on the day by scoring five times in the ninth inning, and overtook the Cardinals 7-3 to salvage an even split of the four-game series.

Mineral Area (16-9, 3-3) regained the lead at 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh. Grant Nicholson (2-1) navigated 4 2/3 innings of relief with five strikeouts and no damage done through the eighth.

St. Charles (13-13, 6-2) capitalized on four defensive errors in the contest, however, and rallied against a combination of Nicholson, Kael Krause and Lemos.

Piternella, Lemos and Tremblay each picked up RBI hits for the Cardinals, who will begin a four-game road series at State Fair on Friday.

Jarai Bolden provided a double with two stolen bases and two runs scored. Karter Kekec was 1-for-1 off the bench while Liam Bushey and Austin Jerger each had a single and walk.

Mineral Area starter Ray Ochoa struck out six and walked four over 3 1/3 frames with two runs allowed.