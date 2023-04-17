POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – Alonzo Zuniga had a breakout 4-for-4 performance at the plate, and the Mineral Area baseball team routed Three Rivers 13-1 in game one of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Cardinals scored six times as 11 men batted in the second inning, and Kaleb Lemos highlighted a 2-for-3 effort with a three-run homer in the fourth.

Sophomore lefty Gavin Oswald (4-2) scattered six hits and three walks while striking out six over five innings in an abbreviated complete game.

Justin Carinci opened the contest with a double, and provided an RBI single in the second while going 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot. Jack Dunn was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Austin Jerger made it 6-0 with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the second, and Carinci drove in Karter Kekec and Dunn with a single in the third.

Brady Robertson paced Three Rivers offensively at 2-for-3 while Logan McIntyre and Nolan Self doubled. Kole Turner allowed seven runs on six hits over 1 2/3 innings in the loss.

The Raiders broke the shutout on a sacrifice fly from Eli Marvin in the bottom of the fifth, but a ground ball to Dunn at shortstop began a game-ending double play.

Mineral Area built a four-run cushion in game two, but committed a season-worst seven defensive errors as the bullpen leaked, resulting in a four-game series split.

Three Rivers scored 12 unanswered runs over the last three innings, and prevailed 13-5 after Dalton Rudd crushed a punctuating grand slam against reliever Carter Rees in the eighth.

Rudd finished 3-for-5 with five RBI and three runs scored. Peyton Nelson and Robertson each collected two hits for the Raiders.

Grant Nicholson pitched into the sixth inning and had four strikeouts for the Cardinals without allowing an earned run. But a misplayed fly ball brought the home team within 5-4.

Eddie Friedel (2-2) took the loss after Three Rivers (24-19, 12-10) loaded the bases on singles by Nelson and Robertson plus a walk to McIntyre with no outs in the seventh.

Bryce Morgan allowed a tying single to Rudd, a tiebreaking two-run double to Tanner Duncan and two-RBI hit by Charlie Parker as the Raiders surged ahead 10-5.

Bryce Stenzel threw three scoreless innings with five hits allowed and four strikeouts for the win after starter Steven Henley yielded three runs over the first 2 1/3 frames.

Mineral Area (29-14, 12-8) was bolstered early by a two-run single from Carinci after Lemos singled to begin the third inning. Zuniga made it 5-1 with a two-RBI single in the fifth.

The Cardinals also received hits from Liam Bushey, Antoine Tremblay, Jerger, Kekec and Dunn. MAC will travel to region power Crowder for a four-game series starting Thursday.