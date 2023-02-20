MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Superb work from the bullpen on Friday helped the Mineral Area baseball team begin its four-game series against Northwest Shoals on a positive note.

The Cardinals pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the 13th inning, and compiled 15 hits overall to prevail 8-6 in game one of a doubleheader.

Liam Bushey homered, tripled and doubled to finish 3-for-7 with three RBI, and Justin Carinci went 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBI.

The contest remained tied at 6-6 from the fifth inning until MAC finally broke through. Eddie Friedel pitched the final three scoreless frames with one hit allowed for the win.

Carter Rees and Cam Loyd preceded Friedel with two clean frames apiece, and the Cardinals turned three double plays along the infield. Rees amassed five strikeouts against seven batters faced.

NW Shoals tagged opposing starter Gavin Oswald for five runs in the third, but Mineral Area stormed back with six in the fifth to claim a brief 6-5 edge.

Austin Jerger doubled twice in a 3-for-6 performance. Jack Dunn provided a single, double and two RBI, and Brady Bye also had two hits. Kaleb Lemos doubled and Alonzo Zuniga singled.

Game two on Friday turned into a prolonged shellacking as the Cardinals won 24-1 in five innings after exploding for eight runs in the opening frame and 10 more in the second.

Carinci finished 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI. Dunn was also 3-for-3 with five RBI, and Bushey continued a strong day by going 2-for-2 with two doubles and four RBI.

Antoine Tremblay notched three RBI while equaling Jerger with two hits. Ruendrick Piternella singled with three walks, and Kael Krause scored three runs following a hit and two walks.

Brian Strange dominated on the mound in an abbreviated one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Drew Dirnberger was 1-for-1 off the bench while Diego Andino doubled. The other MAC hits belonged to Zuniga and Lemos.

NW Shoals avoided a potential sweep in the seventh inning during game one of a twin bill on Saturday, limiting the Cards to three hits in a 1-0 walk-off victory.

Potosi graduate Ryker Walton carried a shutout bid through the first six frames before taking the hard-luck loss. He walked seven and fanned nine while giving up one hit.

Reliever Grant Nicholson obtained two outs in the seventh before the decisive run crossed the dish.

Tremblay doubled while Dunn and Carinci tallied singles for the Cardinals.

A five-run outburst during the sixth inning enabled MAC to capture the series with a 7-2 triumph later Saturday behind solid pitching from Ray Ochoa.

Bushey was on base four times with two hits and two walks while Zuniga finished 2-for-2. Dunn netted two more extra-base hits with a double, triple and two RBI.

Piternella delivered a key two-run double, and Lemos singled with two runs scored. Carinci chipped in a sacrifice fly, and helped the Cardinals turn four double plays.

Ochoa surrendered only two runs, one earned, on three hits while walking four through six innings. Rees worked a scoreless seventh in his second appearance of the weekend.

Mineral Area (6-3) faces another four-game set against Lawson State starting Friday in Birmingham, Ala.