PARK HILLS – Justin Carinci was a constant threat to reach base from the leadoff spot, and just as likely to make good things happen once he got aboard this season.

The second baseman and Ontario native has joined Mineral Area teammate and right-handed pitcher Ryker Walton as members of the Region 16 baseball all-region First Team.

Three more Cardinals – designated hitter and right fielder Ruendrick Piternella, starting pitcher Ray Ochoa and central Alonzo Zuniga – were named to the Second Team.

Carinci was the MAC team leader in batting average at .418, including 89 hits and three triples, and contributed five home runs with 35 RBI.

His 43 stolen bases in 44 attempts ranked as the best in the nation for any player totaling 30 or more. Carinci also scored 68 runs while Piternella was second for the Cardinals with 40.

Mineral Area finished the season 35-22 overall and fourth place at the region tournament. Walton collected the most wins with six and strikeouts with 111 over 78 innings pitched.

The Potosi graduate ended with a 3.46 ERA, and had a remarkable 17 strikeouts against St. Charles on March 16 in the first of his two complete games.

Piternella was a fixture in the heart of the lineup, and paced the Cardinals with eight home runs, 46 RBI and 50 walks. He batted .331 with 10 doubles among 54 hits, and had a .488 on-base percentage.

Ochoa worked his way into the starting rotation, and became the Game 1 starter for the sub-region series and first round of the region tournament.

He ended with a 5-3 record and 71 strikeouts and 39 walks over 64 innings. His ERA hovered below 2 before a loss to Crowder elevated it to 2.81.

Zuniga appeared in 48 of 57 games as a workhorse behind the plate, and compiled four home runs with 30 RBI amid a .286 batting average.

Region coaches also recognized eight players for their All-Defense team, including first baseman Austin Jerger, third baseman Kaleb Lemos, center fielder Antoine Tremblay, Carinci and Zuniga of MAC.