PARK HILLS – Mineral Area spread work among eight pitchers, and swept the Hannibal-LaGrange junior varsity 14-2 and 14-0 in a doubleheader Monday.

Liam Hicks contributed six RBI in a 2-for-3 effort in game one, while Caleb Feuerstake went 3-for-4 and scored each time he reached base.

Tommy Van De Sanden scored twice and was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Noah Niswonger scored once and was 2-for-3 with one RBI in the opener.

Jake Pryor, German Sepulveda and Dalton Cook each had one hit.

Cole Allen picked up his second win of the season, and added two strikeouts. Ryan Paschal pitched two innings and gave up two hits.

Nick Silcox and Zach McDermott each pitched an inning, struck out one and allowed one run.

Hannibal-LaGrange (7-13) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but Mineral Area answered with four runs in the third.

The Cardinals added 10 in the bottom of the fourth.

Mineral Area scored in every inning of game two, and four hurlers combined for a no-hitter to complete the sweep.

Liam Hicks belted his 11th home run, tied for best in the nation, and was 2-for-4 overall. Four more RBI gave him 10 for the day.

Sepulveda went 2-for-2 with two RBI and scored twice, while Feuerstake provided an RBI single.

Riley Perks and Anyelo Marte were each 1-for-1 with two RBI. Dillon Thomas, Kurt Dawkins, Pryor, Van De Sanden, Doug Payne and Kurt Dawkins had one hit apiece in game two.

Spencer Burnham (3-0) struck out five in two innings. Blakeney Kearby, Matt McGilvray and Garrison Keene each worked one frame.

The Cardinals tallied five runs in the first inning plus three more during each of the next three frames.

Mineral Area will start a four-game region series at Crowder on Thursday.

Jared Pettus is a sports reporter for the Daily Journal He can be reached at jpettus@dailyjournalonline.com.

