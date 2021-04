Mineral Area basketball freshman Quincy Erickson has been selected as a First Team Region 16 and MCCAC player after leading the Cardinals in scoring and 3-pointers made this season. Erickson averaged 11.6 points along with 4.6 rebounds while shooting 79 percent from the line. She scored double digits in each of her last 10 contests, including a season-high 28 points in a victory at Crowder.