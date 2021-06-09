Hicks powers way to national award

Connor Hicks carried one of the most dangerous bats in Region 16 baseball this spring for a Mineral Area lineup filled with talented hitters.

The sophomore catcher and first baseman from Toronto homered in five straight contests, including an entire four-game series sweep of St. Louis in mid-April.

Hicks drove in a season-high six runs during a wild 20-14 victory at home against State Fair, sparking a sequence of 11 straight outings with at least one RBI.

He was officially recognized by the NJCAA for his productive season on Wednesday, picking up All-America Honorable Mention following a 30-13 season by the Cardinals.

Hicks finished with 17 home runs and 56 RBI – both team highs for MAC – while posting a .415 batting average with 12 doubles and 55 runs scored.

His 15-game hit streak through the majority of April featured seven straight multi-hit efforts. A final .859 slugging percentage easily paced the Cardinals.

Hicks, who carried a perfect 4.0 GPA in the classroom, recently committed to play Division I baseball at Indiana State University.

Older brother Liam Hicks, also a former Mineral Area catcher, just completed his junior season at Arkansas State.

