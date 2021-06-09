 Skip to main content
Hicks powers way to national award
Hicks powers way to national award

  • Updated
MAC Baseball

Mineral Area sophomore Connor Hicks is greeted by third-base coach Jordan Thompson after hitting a home run during sixth inning action in game two of a Region 16 baseball doubleheader against State Fair on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

Connor Hicks carried one of the most dangerous bats in Region 16 baseball this spring for a Mineral Area lineup filled with talented hitters.

The sophomore catcher and first baseman from Toronto homered in five straight contests, including an entire four-game series sweep of St. Louis in mid-April.

Hicks drove in a season-high six runs during a wild 20-14 victory at home against State Fair, sparking a sequence of 11 straight outings with at least one RBI.

He was officially recognized by the NJCAA for his productive season on Wednesday, picking up All-America Honorable Mention following a 30-13 season by the Cardinals.

Hicks finished with 17 home runs and 56 RBI – both team highs for MAC – while posting a .415 batting average with 12 doubles and 55 runs scored.

His 15-game hit streak through the majority of April featured seven straight multi-hit efforts. A final .859 slugging percentage easily paced the Cardinals.

Hicks, who carried a perfect 4.0 GPA in the classroom, recently committed to play Division I baseball at Indiana State University.

Older brother Liam Hicks, also a former Mineral Area catcher, just completed his junior season at Arkansas State.

