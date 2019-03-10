PARK HILLS – Mineral Area freshman Anyelo Marte overcame an 0-2 count by driving a double past the left fielder, and Caleb Feuerstake followed with another double after the opening game against State Fair on Sunday had been hitless with two outs in the bottom of the third inning.
Liam Hicks pushed his season RBI total to 19 by hitting his eighth home run of the season to right-center field for a three-run advantage moments later.
Freshman right-hander Blakeney Kearbey pitched in dominant fashion during a 4-3 victory by striking out 12 over 5 1/3 innings. He allowed just three hits and three earned runs.
David Webb added three more strikeouts for the Cardinals and earned the five-out save.
Mineral Area (11-2, 2-2) struck again in the fourth inning. Jake Pryor reached on a walk, and advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch.
Pryor moved to third following a balk and was brought home as Riley Perks popped up a sacrifice fly to right field.
The Cardinals would not manage to score again, and stranded the bases loaded in the fifth.
Kearbey had a perfect game opportunity, but was ended when he walked Gavin Jones in the fifth inning.
He held State Fair without a hit until a single by Blake Ford sparked a breakthrough.
Ford was pushed to scoring position when Kearbey issued a one-out walk, and became the first Roadrunner to score on a double by Brice Pannier.
Jake Lufft doubled to score both Pannier and Hayden Bradford to shrink the margin to one, ending the outing for Kearbey.
State Fair (8-8, 3-3) did not produce another base runner as Webb pitched well in relief.
Pannier, Lufft and Ford each had one hit for the Roadrunners. Lufft totaled two RBI.
Logan Bexten started for State Fair and faced 21 batters over 4 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.
Brett Tolbert came in to get the final out in the fifth and finished the game out with two strikeouts.
Mineral Area 11, State Fair 3
Game two of the doubleheader was highlighted again by a MAC hurler. This time it was Parker Stidham who kept State Fair off the board through three innings.
Stidham struck out five batters through five innings of work, only allowing three hits and two earned runs.
Feuerstake led off the game with a single and was brought around the diamond by back-to-back walks and a hit batsman.
Mineral Area increased the early lead in the third by scoring three more runs. The inning started with a single and stolen base by Hicks.
Tommy Van De Sanden struck out, but a wild pitch allowed him to reach as advanced Hicks to third base.
Both eventually scored on back-to-back RBI doubles from Pryor and German Sepulveda. Perks sent Pryor home with a sacrifice fly to deep center field.
Gavin Jones drilled a two-run home run in the top of the fourth for State Fair, but was answered in the home half when Dalton Cook went deep. Two more MAC runs resulted from five straight walks.
Feuerstake crushed a deep home run to right field that scored Cook in the fifth. Pryor delivered a two-run single after two batters were hit, widening the margin to 11-2.
Ryan Paschal entered for Mineral Area and allowed one run over the final two innings. He fanned two and allowed just one hit.
Matt Perego started for State Fair, but only lasted through three innings after allowing five hits and surrendering five runs. Garrett Morrow appeared in relief, but issued five walks and two runs.
The same two teams square off again in Park Hills at noon Monday to close out the four game series.
