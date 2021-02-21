Landry throws gem for MAC in baseball opener

JASPER, Ala. – Nathan Landry made just four starts as a freshman for the Mineral Area baseball team before COVID-19 abruptly halted a promising season last March.
One of those efforts was a 12-strikeout game against Bevill State. His latest visit to the same Alabama field delivered a similar result on Friday.
The lefty ace and future SEC hurler for Missouri ensured the Cardinals of a positive 2021 opener, combining with reliever Aaron Evers on a two-hitter.
Brett Gonzalez highlighted a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer, and Mineral Area turned nine combined hits into a 6-0 triumph over Bevill State.
Landry (1-0) threw 94 pitches through six dominant frames, and compiled 11 strikeouts while allowing two hits and three walks.
He was protecting a narrow 1-0 lead until receiving a burst of insurance in the sixth. Gonzalez also singled to finish 2-for-3, while Brice Stultz added two singles plus an RBI.
Returning catcher Connor Hicks scored two runs and matched Dee Triplett at 2-for-4 for the Cardinals (1-0). Adam Renneberg chipped in a single.
Evers worked the seventh inning with three strikeouts and one walk.
Jacob Hall, who won his previous start for the Bears (4-4), lasted 5 1/3 innings and yielded four earned runs on seven hits while fanning five.
Mineral Area 12, Frontier 11
Ben Jones hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Mineral Area prevailed 12-11 over Frontier (Ill.) in a wild first game of a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday.
Connor Hicks belted two solo home runs and Dee Triplett added a two-run blast for the Cardinals on the neutral field at Bevill State.
Jones was 2-for-6 overall with a triple and four RBI. Nate Bandy added a team-high three hits with a pair of doubles, and Adam Renneberg reached base four times on a single and three walks.
Mineral Area (2-0) utilized four pitchers with Connor Hartman picking up the win. Nolan Gutjahr worked 2 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run with four strikeouts and four walks.
Frontier leadoff man Bradley Taylor finished 4-for-6 with three doubles and three RBI. Mael Zan and Tommy Giarola homered in defeat.
The Cardinals were leading Bevill State 4-2 in the subsequent game when darkness forced a suspension after four frames.