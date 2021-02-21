Landry throws gem for MAC in baseball opener

Jacob Hall, who won his previous start for the Bears (4-4), lasted 5 1/3 innings and yielded four earned runs on seven hits while fanning five.

Mineral Area 12, Frontier 11

Ben Jones hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Mineral Area prevailed 12-11 over Frontier (Ill.) in a wild first game of a scheduled doubleheader on Saturday.

Connor Hicks belted two solo home runs and Dee Triplett added a two-run blast for the Cardinals on the neutral field at Bevill State.

Jones was 2-for-6 overall with a triple and four RBI. Nate Bandy added a team-high three hits with a pair of doubles, and Adam Renneberg reached base four times on a single and three walks.

Mineral Area (2-0) utilized four pitchers with Connor Hartman picking up the win. Nolan Gutjahr worked 2 1/3 innings and allowed one unearned run with four strikeouts and four walks.

Frontier leadoff man Bradley Taylor finished 4-for-6 with three doubles and three RBI. Mael Zan and Tommy Giarola homered in defeat.