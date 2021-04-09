MAC baseball belts six HR in sweep of State Fair

Evers wound up with the win after inheriting the bases loaded on three walks by previous reliever Nolan Gutjahr as the Cardinals carried an 8-5 lead in the top of the sixth.

Drake Miller greeted Evers with a two-run double, and leadoff man Tommy Ruether tied it on a sacrifice fly after hitting home runs in his two previous plate appearances.

Thomas collected five RBI overall, and produced consecutive sacrifice flies in the opening frame behind Connor Hicks, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Brice Stultz began the home half of the second with a single, and a throwing error by State Fair pitcher Andrew Clark nixed a potential double play before a Ben Jones RBI single made it 4-1.

Cardinals starter Russell Derbyshire allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings, and departed with a 5-2 lead in an eventual no-decision.

Martijn Schnooderwood fanned his first two batters out of the bullpen, but served up consecutive home runs to Ruether and Brandon Stahlman, the second of which made it 5-5.