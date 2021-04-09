MAC baseball belts six HR in sweep of State Fair

PARK HILLS – Five different pitching arms were needed for the Mineral Area baseball team to navigate seven innings during the opener of a scheduled four-game series on Friday.
Freshman right-hander Pierce Hartman picked up the entire staff by handling the game two workload on his won in a doubleheader sweep against State Fair.
Dillon Thomas and Dee Triplett each slugged a pair of home runs, and the Cardinals went deep six times overall while topping State Fair 10-9 and 9-1.
Mineral Area (18-8, 6-8) squandered three separate three-run cushions in game one, and narrowly held on following clutch relief work by Kaleb Richards.
Thomas blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth – his second long ball in a row – against Will Knight, but State Fair (11-19, 6-12) rallied again.
Jacob McWherter ripped an RBI double to right-center off MAC closer Aaron Evers, who then plunked a batter to load the bases with one out in the seventh.
Richards entered and induced a fly ball to shallow center, then earned the save when pinch-hitter Brady Strickert popped out to third baseman Thomas in foul territory.
Evers wound up with the win after inheriting the bases loaded on three walks by previous reliever Nolan Gutjahr as the Cardinals carried an 8-5 lead in the top of the sixth.
Drake Miller greeted Evers with a two-run double, and leadoff man Tommy Ruether tied it on a sacrifice fly after hitting home runs in his two previous plate appearances.
Thomas collected five RBI overall, and produced consecutive sacrifice flies in the opening frame behind Connor Hicks, who finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Brice Stultz began the home half of the second with a single, and a throwing error by State Fair pitcher Andrew Clark nixed a potential double play before a Ben Jones RBI single made it 4-1.
Cardinals starter Russell Derbyshire allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings, and departed with a 5-2 lead in an eventual no-decision.
Martijn Schnooderwood fanned his first two batters out of the bullpen, but served up consecutive home runs to Ruether and Brandon Stahlman, the second of which made it 5-5.
Thomas answered in the home half with a two-run homer to straight-away center after Hicks singled, and Triplett followed with an ensuing solo blast against new pitcher Peyton Seiz.
Mineral Area threatened for a bigger rally after drawing two subsequent walks, but Ruether made an outstanding diving catch from left field on a foul ball toward the fence.
Nate Bandy singled and scored in the first inning, and catcher Adam Renneberg provided an RBI hit in the fourth to bolster the Cardinals.
Game two also featured plenty of power from the host squad, but the calm and commanding effort from Hartman on the mound was equally crucial in the run-rule result as stormy weather loomed.
Mineral Area broke it open with five runs in the bottom of the fifth while sending 11 men to the plate. Brady Renneberg initially made it 2-0 with an RBI single over a leaping second baseman.
Bandy followed with a missile beyond the left-field fence for a three-run homer, highlighting a perfect 4-for-4 offensive showing with three singles and a walk.
Hicks connected two pitches later for his team-leading eighth home run against reliever Jalen Rogers, bumping the comfortable margin to 6-0.
Hartman retired 15 of his first 16 batters faced on total cruise control, and collected six strikeouts during the complete game while taking a no-hitter into the sixth.
His bid for a shutout lasted until the seventh and final frame as McWhirter singled home Austin Warkins. Hartman finished with a three-hitter.
Triplett was on base four straight times, including his second solo shot of the day in the fourth, and legged out a fielder’s choice tapper along the right side for the game-ending RBI.
MAC picked up two runs in a home half of the seventh that began with two walks. Hicks capped his 3-for-5 effort with an RBI single after Bandy lined his fourth hit.
The Cardinals failed to score in the fifth despite having their first three batters reach safely. Jones was tagged out between third and home on single by Hicks, who created a logjam by racing toward second base as two lead runners were still waiting for his drive to touch the ground.
Jones went 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot with two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base. Brett Gonzalez and Stultz also chipped in singles for Mineral Area.
Tucker Nunnenkamp pitched five-plus innings in defeat for State Fair, and yielded eight hits plus six walks while striking out two.
No. 8 batter Clayton Meyer singled in the sixth to break up Hartman’s possible no-no. The Roadrunners turned a double play in the first inning.