MAC baseball earns five all-region selections

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area baseball team posted a collective .348 batting average during its recently completed 30-13 season, ranking 13th in all of NJCAA Division I.

Four key offensive producers and one pitcher represent the MCCAC champion Cardinals among all-Region 16 postseason honors.

First baseman and catcher Connor Hicks, shortstop and leadoff man Ben Jones and left fielder Nate Bandy have been selected to the First Team.

Hicks crushed a team-high 17 home runs and notched 56 RBI as the leading MAC slugger. He batted .415 with 55 runs scored and 12 doubles out of 59 total hits.

Jones sparked the Cardinals with several team highs, including his .427 average, 64 hits, 57 runs scored, 24 stolen bases and three triples. He also added five home runs and 36 RBI.

Bandy was situated in the No. 2 hole between Jones and Hicks, and bolstered a strong top third of the order. He led the club in doubles with 18, and also compiled nine homers, 52 RBI, 60 hits, 53 runs and 26 walks with a .397 average.