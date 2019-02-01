BOAZ, Ala. – Liam Hicks earned Second Team all-region honors at shortstop after leading the Mineral Area baseball team with a .370 batting average last season.
The Toronto native has moved behind the plate for his sophomore campaign, and delivered a key swing on Friday to help the Cardinals triumph in their 2019 debut.
Hicks smashed a three-run home run during an explosive, eight-run sixth inning, and also doubled as Mineral Area topping Snead State 10-7 to begin a 3-game weekend series.
Returning outfielder Caleb Feuerstake likewise went deep, and Kurt Dawkins contributed two hits for the Cardinals (1-0), who surged back from an early 5-0 deficit.
Left-hander Matt McGilvray picked up the win on the mound, and Parker Stidham notched the save after the home team scored once in the bottom of the ninth.
Cooper Self went 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Tyler Finke belted a two-run shot for Snead State (0-1).
The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday.
