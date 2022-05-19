MAC baseball nabs seven all-region awards

PARK HILLS – Several members of the Mineral Area baseball team have picked up postseason honors following a second straight MCCAC championship and third-place finish in Region 16.

Third baseman Liam Bushey, left fielder Derek Williams and starting pitcher Gavin Oswald were selected to the Region 16 First Team as announced last weekend.

First baseman Dee Triplett, shortstop Rafael Garcia and right-handed hurler Brian Strange made the Second Team, and second baseman Justin Carinci is on the All-Defensive Team.

Bushey ranks inside the top 30 nationally with his final .427 batting average, and produced a team-high 67 hits with five home runs, 12 doubles, three triples and 32 RBI.

Williams provided the main power source as the Cardinals finished 31-18 overall. The Windsor graduate shattered the previous school record for home runs in a season with 25 overall, including a walk-off blast during their lone victory of a series against eventual region champion Crowder.

That total kept him as the national leader with the NJCAA district playoffs and World Series pending. Williams posted a .891 slugging percentage, batted .366 and compiled 59 RBI with 53 runs scored.

Oswald was usually given the ball for game one of the second doubleheader in each weekend series, and starred with an unbeaten 8-0 record in 11 starts

The lefty paced the Mineral Area staff with 69 1/3 innings pitched, and 95 strikeouts compared to 21 walks while maintaining a steady 3.50 ERA.

Triplett brought plenty of power and an impeccable batting eye from the left side of the plate. He had nine home runs, 36 RBI, 54 hits and 52 walks amid a .378 average as a two-time Region 16 honoree.

Garcia made his share of dazzling plays at shortstop, and landed second in the order ahead of Williams. He amassed 30 RBI and a team-high 14 doubles with a .361 batting average.

Strange was called upon to pitch series openers, and led the Cardinals in wins at 8-3 overall. His ERA was 4.19 with a total of 69 strikeouts and 34 walks.

Carinci delivered a .967 fielding percentage with only five errors committed in 153 chances. He also batted. 322 in the leadoff spot and paced the club with 17 stolen bases.

