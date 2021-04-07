MAC baseball overtakes Rend Lake

PARK HILLS – Connor Hicks launched his seven home run of the spring and also doubled on Tuesday as the Mineral Area baseball team rallied past visiting Rend Lake 10-8.

Rafael Garcia finished 3-for-4 to further power the offense of the Cardinals (16-8), who erased a 5-1 deficit by erupting for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Maddux Mateychuk was the fifth of 10 pitchers utilized for the midweek non-region contest, and picked up the win after escaping a bases-loaded situation.

Aaron Evers allowed a run in the ninth, but struck out two for the save. Rend Lake roughed up starter Nathan Landry for three runs on three hits and three walks in the opening frame.

Ben Jones singled twice, and Dee Triplett doubled with two RBI and two runs scored for Mineral Area. Brett Gonzalez provided a key two-run double.

Brice Stultz had two RBI while equaling Braydon Scherffius with a single and walk. Nate Bandy was also part of a 12-hit effort by the Cardinals.

Mineral Area will host State Fair for back-to-back doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.

