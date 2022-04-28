MAC baseball seals No. 2 seed for region tourney

PARK HILLS – Dee Triplett ignited a four-run second inning with a single, and later homered to help the Mineral Area baseball team salvage game one of a needed doubleheader split.

Brian Strange pitched five innings to secure his team-high seventh win and fourth consecutive favorable decision on Wednesday as the Cardinals edged visiting State Fair 5-3.

Mineral Area generated just four hits during the opener, but capitalized on two errors in a victory that clinched the No. 2 seed among eight teams in the Region 16 playoffs.

Karter Kekec flared an RBI single to right field with the bases loaded, and a second run crossed the dish on the play when a cut-off throw skipped past the third baseman.

Antoine Tremblay came home on a wild pitch after his single extended the rally, and a two-out ground ball by Justin Carinci was booted by shortstop Brandon Stahlman for a 4-1 lead.

State Fair pitcher Chase Carson rebounded to retire his next seven batters, helped by a nifty spear up the middle from Stahlman in the fourth.

But the Roadrunners could not fully erase the deficit. Strange (7-2) scuffled through five innings and an inauspicious start to compile eight strikeouts while allowing three runs on four hits and five walks.

His first delivery of the game was hammered to left field by Drake Miller for a lead-off home run. State Fair produced subsequent scoring chances, but ultimately stranded nine runners on base.

Pierce Hartmann notched his first save for the Cardinals with two scoreless frames after dodging a serious threat at 4-3 in the top of the sixth.

After Hamilton Anderson singled ahead of a one-out walk to Miller, second baseman Justin Carinci made a smooth stop ranging to his left before left fielder Derek Williams reeled in a deep drive near the fence.

Triplett supplied insurance in the home half with his seventh home run, and Hartmann worked a 1-2-3 seventh to seal the outcome.

The Roadrunners scored twice in the third inning. Austin Warkins doubled and came home on a passed ball, and Stahlman added a sacrifice fly.

The top three hitters of the Mineral Area order finished a combined 0-for-9, although Carinci walked and stole a base in the fifth before Williams lined sharply to third.

Game two turned out far more volatile covering nine innings, and State Fair obtained the split by prevailing 13-11 despite committing a whopping eight defensive errors.

Zach Dillman highlighted a seven-run outburst in the fifth inning with a bases-clearing double, and Jacob McWhirter provided three RBI with two singles and two sacrifice flies for the Roadrunners.

Warkins scored four runs and equaled Anderson with a single, double and two RBI as State Fair (20-22, 8-14) avoided a sweep of the four-game regular season series.

Mineral Area (26-16, 18-10) trailed 12-8 before rallying for three unearned runs against reliever Antonio Escano in the bottom of the seventh.

Williams singled after Rafael Garcia reached safely on an error, and both men advanced when Escano sailed a pickoff throw ahead of a sacrifice fly from Triplett.

Liam Bushey followed with an opposite-field, two-run homer – his fifth of the season – that brought the Cardinals within 12-11, but later struck out looking to end the contest.

Oscano pitched the last three innings for the save, and worked around a lead-off walk in the eighth. Ben Haug threw three frames of middle relief with six strikeouts to claim the win.

Russell Derbyshire adjusted to an early issue with the strike zone, but ultimately suffered defeat when his command slipped. He yielded 10 runs on nine hits and four walks while fanning four.

Anderson drove a tying two-run single through the middle, and State Fair moved in front 7-6 when a single by Miller took a tricky bounce at second base past Carinci, who tried to suddenly reverse his momentum.

Dylan Farley inherited the bases loaded from Derbyshire with two outs in the fifth, but Dillman sent his pivotal drive toward the right-center gap. The inning then continued when catcher Jose Ramirez dropped a third strike.

Haug surrendered a lead-off double to Cade Holmes in the home half of the fifth, and the Cardinals got closer at 11-8 on an RBI single by Garcia plus a throwing error.

But the threat diminished as Triplett bounced into a double play, and MAC failed to score in the sixth when the Roadrunners committed three separate errors behind reliever Zach Buschschulte.

The Cardinals created a promising first inning and 4-2 lead when 10 batters stepped to the plate. Seven in a row reached with two outs to ultimately chase starter Jack Lawton.

Williams entered the week leading all of NJCAA Division I in home runs, and crushed his 21st to spark a 3-for-6 overall effort as Mineral Area generated 13 hits as a team.

Bushey, Ruendrick Piternella and Tremblay followed with consecutive hits, and Triplett crossed the dish on a wild pitch before Lawton finally escaped on a bases-loaded ground ball.

Carinci doubled and scored on a wild throw from right field, and Bushey restored a 6-4 advantage for the Cardinals on a sacrifice fly later in the fourth while going 2-for-5 with three RBI.

Triplett went 2-for-3 with two walks, and has gone 10-of-18 over his past six games. Tremblay added two singles in defeat.

Kael Krause threw two innings of relief for Mineral Area. Warkins pulled his first offering of the ninth for a double, and beat a strong throw from Kekec in right field on the second McWhirter sacrifice fly.

Derbyshire tentatively regained the team lead in innings pitched from lefty Gavin Oswald, who will likely start on Friday as MAC travels to East Central for a conference twin bill.

