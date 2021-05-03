MAC baseball secures first conference crown

Neither starter factored into the decision. Nathan Landry compiled nine strikeouts and allowed three runs on six hits plus three walks for the Cardinals. Chad Donze allowed five runs over 4 1/3 innings for the Raiders.

Michael White obtained four outs for the win, and Austin Brock struck out the side in the seventh to secure the save.

Kaleb Richards yielded three earned runs on seven hits over two innings in the loss.

Hicks launched home run No. 17 on the spring, Bandy and Thomas also went deep, and Mineral Area earned a doubleheader split Friday with a 13-5 victory.

The Raiders scored five times in the fourth inning to lead 5-4, but the Cardinals countered with four runs in the home half before notching five more in the fifth.

Russell Derbyshire overcame one rough frame, and went the distance on the mound for the win. He gave up five runs on 12 hits and struck out seven.

Mineral Area totaled 11 hits. Hicks was 2-for-2 overall with a sacrifice fly and four RBI, and Bandy likewise finished 2-for-2 with four runs scored, a double and two RBI.