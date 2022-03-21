MAC baseball splits after improbable comeback

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A combination of mistakes by the Jefferson defense and questionable calls by the umpiring tandem left the window of opportunity open for Mineral Area on Sunday.

The Cardinals scored six runs in the top of a controversial seventh inning, and shocked the host Vikings 13-12 in game one of a Region 16 baseball doubleheader.

Mineral Area produced three straight hits while down to its final strike, and sent 10 batters to the plate during the final frame of the four-game series clincher after sweeping a pair at home on Thursday.

Catcher Jose Ramirez highlighted his 3-for-4 effort with a two-run double that reduced the margin to 12-9 before reliever Hesston Gray entered to retire the next two batters.

Derek Williams reached safely to extend the game when a ground ball squirted away from the third baseman’s glove, and Cardinals capitalized with four unearned runs.

Dee Triplett singled to left-center on a 1-2 delivery, and Liam Bushey was called safe at first base when his slow tapper over the mound on a 0-2 count was charged by the shortstop.

Antoine Tremblay stepped up with the bases loaded, and cleared them off with a go-ahead, three-RBI double that caused left field fielder Colby Ott to crash into the fence.

Martijn Schoonderwoerd allowed a leadoff single to Ott in the bottom of the seventh, but struck out the next three batters in succession to secure his third save.

Hunter Bassin recorded four outs to collect the win, but may have received a huge break before leaving the bases loaded in the sixth.

Gray, who began the game in center field, appeared to pull a potential double over third base when the score was 12-7, but the drive was ruled foul before he flied out on the next pitch.

Jefferson head coach Zac Bone was already perplexed by previous events when he twice argued that Schoonderwoerd balked on pick-off moves in the seventh and was ultimately ejected.

Bushey finished 3-for-5 with two infield hits while Kaleb Lemos and Rafael Garcia each went 2-for-5 with a double to help pace Mineral Area.

Cardinals starter Aaron Evers was tagged for eight runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings, including a solo home run by Bryce Miller in the Jefferson third, and totaled seven strikeouts.

Carter Rees yielded three hits and a bases-loaded walk during a four-run fifth, but the MAC defense had only one miscue during game one on catcher’s interference.

Shortstop and leadoff man Josh Gibson was a perfect 3-for-3 with four runs scored while reaching base five consecutive times, and Ott added three singles with two RBI for the Vikings.

Jefferson surged ahead 6-0 after Matt Schark clubbed a three-run double in the second inning. The Cardinals steadily chipped away from there against opposing starter Jordan Duncan.

Ramirez doubled and Justin Carinci singled ahead of a two-run single by Williams in the third. Carinci notched an RBI single ahead of Garcia’s two-run double in the fourth to draw within 7-6.

The teams traded runs over the next inning as an RBI single by Ott was answered by an RBI double from Lemos. Jefferson increased its 8-7 advantage to five runs before collapsing late.

Brady Renneberg appeared as a pinch-hitter for the Cardinals, and walked twice on four pitches. Williams ended with two singles.

Jefferson salvaged game two later Sunday, as Jacob Roettgen twirled a masterful 1-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 9-0 shutout victory.

The Vikings increased a 3-0 lead with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings end the action in seven.

Cepicky drove in three runs, and matched Gray with three hits each. Boone Shevey provided two RBI for Jefferson (12-13, 5-3).

Gavin Oswald compiled 11 strikeouts over five innings in defeat for Mineral Area (10-10, 4-4).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0