PARK HILLS – Mineral Area ace pitcher Gavin Oswald celebrated a rewarding week, and helped his club win its Region 16 schedule opener on Friday.

Austin Jerger and Alonzo Zuniga homered in support of Oswald, who worked five solid innings to defeat Jefferson 7-5 in game one of a doubleheader.

Karter Kekec and Jerger each finished 2-for-3 at the plate. The Cardinals scored three times during the opening frame, and bumped their lead to 5-0 in the third.

Oswald (1-2), who announced a commitment to Oklahoma University, notched five strikeouts while allowing one run on four hits and three walks.

Jefferson rallied for three tallies in the top of the seventh against Ryker Walton, including a pair of home runs. Carter Rees worked around two walks with a closing strikeout for the save.

Zuniga matched Liam Bushey and Justin Carinci at 2-for-4 each, and Antoine Tremblay supplied two sacrifice flies for MAC. Jack Dunn and Kaleb Lemos also contributed to the 12-hit attack.

Jefferson snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fifth inning, and capitalized on six Mineral Area errors overall to prevail 9-2 in game two for a split.

Brian Strange (2-3) took the loss after yielding five runs, three earned, on six hits over four innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Carinci and Lemos belted solo home runs among two hits each for the Cardinals. Carinci also stole two bases while Ruendrick Piternella, Kael Krause, Zuniga and Kekec added one hit apiece.

Ray Ochoa fanned six over four frames of relief with one earned run allowed. Grant Nicholson worked a scoreless ninth for Mineral Area (14-7, 1-1).

The remainder of the planned four-game series was postponed due to rain.