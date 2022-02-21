MAC baseball sweeps Bevill State

JASPER, Ala. – The Mineral Area baseball team completed a three-game series sweep of Bevill State on Sunday afternoon with a 7-6 victory.

Liam Bushey finished 3-for-4 with two RBI while Dee Triplett and Rafael Garcia added two hits each in the finale for Mineral Area (4-2).

Right-hander Brian Strange picked up the win before Kaleb Lemos notched the save.

Parker Wells and Jackson Elkers produced two hits each for Bevill State, which was hampered by four defensive errors.

The Cardinals prevailed twice on Saturday, as Derek Williams homered in 3-1 and 6-4 triumphs while recording four combined hits during the doubleheader.

Aaron Evers struck out six over four scoreless innings, and allowed just one hit with three walks for the win in game one. Fellow returning sophomore Russell Derbyshire fanned five in the three-inning save.

Williams was 2-for-3 at the plate, and Jose Ramirez added a single with two walks for MAC. Antoine Tremblay provided an RBI hit while Justin Carinci and Garcia both singled.

Zac Durham paced the Bears by going 2-for-3, including an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Kaleb Allen allowed two earned run and dealt eight strikeouts over five frames in defeat.

Bevill State carried a 4-3 advantage after five innings in game two, but Mineral Area answered with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Williams was a perfect 2-for-2 with two walks and RBI, highlighted by his second home run of the day. Collin Curry also connected on a solo shot for the Cardinals.

Carinci delivered a 3-for-3 effort from the leadoff spot. North County graduate Karter Kekec finished 2-for-4 with an RBI while R.J. Mayor and Tremblay chipped in RBI hits.

Former St. Paul star Cody Ziegelmeyer obtained three outs for the relief win. Martijn Schoonderwoerd followed with four strikeouts over the last 1 2/3 innings to land the save.

MAC starter Pierce Hartmann yielded four runs on seven hits with no walks, and struck out four over four innings in a no-decision.

Durham powered Bevill State again at 3-for-3 overall with a double, home run and three RBI. John Miller Lawson was 2-for-2, and Wesley Marchman singled twice.

The Cardinals will travel to western Tennessee this weekend for single contests against Dyersburg State and Kirkwood (Iowa).

