MAC baseball takes wild series finale
MAC baseball takes wild series finale

  Updated
MAC Baseball

Mineral Area runner Brett Gonzalez slides past State Fair third baseman Brayden McGinnis after action was ruled dead due to defensive interference at second in game one of a baseball doubleheader on Friday in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

PARK HILLS – Five home runs in game two of a doubleheader on Saturday helped the Mineral Area baseball team notch a third victory in a Region 16 home series.

Dee Triplett crushed his seventh and eight home runs of the spring, and Connor Hicks amassed six huge RBI during a wild 20-14 triumph over State Fair.

Hicks finished 4-for-6 overall, including his team-leading ninth long ball. Nate Bandy and Brett Gonzalez also went deep, and Triplett totaled four RBI.

The contest was tied 8-8 after the Roadrunners scored six times in the top of the third inning and MAC countered with five in the home half.

Mineral Area (19-9, 7-9) surged ahead to stay with seven tallies in the fourth. Jackson Truesdell threw two innings for the relief win as the second of five pitchers utilized.

Martijn Schnooderwood obtained the last four outs after State Fair (12-20, 7-13) had reduced a 19-12 deficit with two runs in the eighth.

Austin Warkins finished 4-for-6 with a home run and double in defeat, as five visiting players produced multiple hits.  Seth Kamykowski added a solo shot.

State Fair prevailed 4-3 in the opener on Saturday, as Warkins finished 3-for-4 and winning pitcher ____ Holcomb notched 12 strikeouts with five hits allowed over 5 1/3 innings.

The Roadrunners built a 4-0 lead in the third inning against MAC starter Nathan Landry, who fanned three and walked three in the loss.

The Cardinals countered with three runs in the sixth on a double by Dee Triplett and two-RBI double from Brice Stultz before falling short.

Tyler Abney got the last five outs for the save. Zachary Dillman was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and Drake Miller chipped in two singles for State Fair.

Connor Hicks paced the MAC offense at 2-for-4 overall while Nate Bandy and Brett Gonzalez singled. Kaleb Richards delivered strong relief work with 4 1/3 scoreless frames and six strikeouts.

Mineral Area will travel to Lake Land for a single contest on Monday.

