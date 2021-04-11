MAC baseball takes wild series finale

PARK HILLS – Five home runs in game two of a doubleheader on Saturday helped the Mineral Area baseball team notch a third victory in a Region 16 home series.

Dee Triplett crushed his seventh and eight home runs of the spring, and Connor Hicks amassed six huge RBI during a wild 20-14 triumph over State Fair.

Hicks finished 4-for-6 overall, including his team-leading ninth long ball. Nate Bandy and Brett Gonzalez also went deep, and Triplett totaled four RBI.

The contest was tied 8-8 after the Roadrunners scored six times in the top of the third inning and MAC countered with five in the home half.

Mineral Area (19-9, 7-9) surged ahead to stay with seven tallies in the fourth. Jackson Truesdell threw two innings for the relief win as the second of five pitchers utilized.

Martijn Schnooderwood obtained the last four outs after State Fair (12-20, 7-13) had reduced a 19-12 deficit with two runs in the eighth.

Austin Warkins finished 4-for-6 with a home run and double in defeat, as five visiting players produced multiple hits. Seth Kamykowski added a solo shot.