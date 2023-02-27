BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kaleb Lemos launched a three-run homer, and the Mineral Area baseball team scored five times in the sixth inning avoid a three-game series sweep on Saturday.

Ryker Walton pitched six stellar innings with only two hits allowed in his third straight quality start to help the Cardinals defeat Lawson State 5-2 in game two of a doubleheader.

Austin Jerger finished 2-for-2 with a double, and Liam Bushey singled twice in the victory. Ruendrick Piternella and Justin Carinci singled, and Kael Krause added a sacrifice fly.

Lawson State grabbed a 1-0 lead on a solo home run by Jake Goolsby. Walton (2-1) was otherwise in control with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Reliever Carter Rees yielded a walk and earned run in the seventh.

Jacob Peters twirled a complete game four-hitter with two strikeouts earlier Saturday, and Lawson State scored twice in the third inning for a 2-0 triumph.

The Cardinals wasted a superb two-hitter by sophomore right-hander Brian Strange (1-2), who amassed 11 strikeouts and walked three over six innings.

Eli Burwash drove in both runs for the home team with a single, and Joe Watkins doubled.

MAC received doubles from Carinci and Lemos while Alonzo Zuniga and Antoine Tremblay singled.

Goolsby finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and J.C. Wilburn notched two hits as Lawson State took the nine-inning series opener on Friday.

Drake LaRoche starred on the mound, going the distance with five strikeouts and six hits allowed. He yielded both runs when Piternella homered in the top of the seventh.

Carinci was 3-for-4 atop the lineup, and Bushey doubled twice for Mineral Area (7-5), which travels to Williams Baptist to face the junior varsity on Tuesday.