MAC baseball team secures 2-of-3

MAC Baseball

Mineral Area pitcher Aaron Evers works during a Region 16 baseball playoff series against Metropolitan on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

MENA, Ark. – Solid outings from Aaron Evers and reliever Gavin Oswald fueled the Mineral Area baseball squad toward a doubleheader sweep on Friday.

The Cardinals punctuated a wild comeback with six runs in the top of the seventh inning, and used multiple two-out hits to overtake Arkansas-Rich Mountain 6-3 in the opener.

Rafael Garcia delivered a massive three-run triple, and leadoff man Justin Carinci finished 3-for-4 to help chase opposing hurler Drake Fontenot, who had carried a shutout through six frames.

Evers (2-2) allowed three runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out four in the win. He trailed 3-0 before the Cardinals mounted their rally.

Martijn Schoonderwoerd worked the seventh for his second save, and fielded a sharp grounder to start a crucial double play.

Antoine Tremblay went 2-for-4 and Dee Triplett doubled while Derek Williams and R.J. Mayor provided RBI hits for the Cardinals. Liam Bushey also singled.

Daniel Taylor finished 3-for-3 with two stolen bases and two runs scored for UA-Rich Mountain. Luke Rice had a single, double and two RBI while Mason Reynolds singles home another run.

Cooper Perry retired one batter in the relief loss. Fontenot struck out six over 6 2/3 innings.

The Cardinals pushed across a go-ahead in the sixth inning of game two, then tacked on three for insurance in the seventh to secure a 9-5 triumph.

Williams ripped his fourth home run and singled with two RBI while Carinci and Garcia each added two hits with two RBI. Bushey gave MAC a fourth player with multiple hits on a couple of singles.

Triplett reached base three times on a single and two walks. Karter Kekec and Tremblay also supplied RBI singles, and Ruendrick Piternella had a single and walk.

Oswald surrendered just two hits and fanned two over 2 1/3 innings for the win. Russell Derbyshire gave four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five before departing in the fifth inning.

The Bucks utilized a committee of four hurlers. Brayden Sites was the offensive leader at 2-for-3, and Cooper White produced a triple and sacrifice fly with two runs scored.

UA-Rich Mountain scored twice in the home half of the seventh inning on Saturday to salvage game three of the series 8-7 in walk-off fashion.

Chase Webb belted a two-run homer among two hits, and Cole Clark paced the home team by going 3-for-4 overall. Taylor and Trace Watkins provided doubles.

Carinci and Garcia each collected three hits for Mineral Area (6-6), which opens the Region 16 schedule with a four-game home series against Crowder starting on Thursday.

