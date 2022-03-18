MAC baseball wins first two of Jefferson series

PARK HILLS – Brian Strange was inserted into the rotation on Thursday afternoon after the Mineral Area pitching staff had just two days off between Region 16 baseball series.

The freshman right-hander was stellar in his second start of the season and first since the second week of February, notching 12 strikeouts over seven innings while firing a three-hit shutout.

The Cardinals produced single tallies in the fifth and sixth frames, and edged Jefferson 2-0 in game one of a doubleheader at Hal Loughary Field.

Strange allowed two walks, but circumvented two runners with no outs in the second after Matt Schark reached safely on a wild third strike ahead of a free pass to Jordan Duncan.

A couple of clutch strikeouts kept the game scoreless in the fourth after a bloop double by Duncan – who was 2-for-2 overall – was pushed by the wind and fell in shallow left-center field.

Jefferson starter Alex Logusch escaped his own dilemma in the third by fanning Antoine Tremblay and Derek Williams on full counts after a single by Justin Carinci and two walks had loaded the bases.

But the Cardinals cashed in on a walk and misplayed sacrifice bunt in the fifth. North County graduate Karter Kekec came home on a passed ball after his opposite-field single sparked the rally.

Liam Bushey ripped a leadoff triple to right-center in the sixth, and ensuing batter Kaleb Lemos brought him in with an RBI double to left-center.

Reliever Landon Roberts limited the damage by inducing two ground balls, but the Vikings could not sustain a threat against Strange (3-1) and the MAC defense.

A single by Colby Ott was erased when Jose Ramirez caught him stealing in the sixth, and Bushey started a crucial double play after Duncan singled in the seventh.

Strange capped all seven of his innings with a strikeout, mixing in an effective change-up late in counts, and dropped his ERA to 3.06 in five appearances.

Russell Derbyshire returned to the mound on short rest in game two, and worked through six innings before being ejected as the Mineral Area prevailed 12-7 for the doubleheader sweep.

Carinci and Bushey each finished 3-for-5 offensively, and Williams blasted his team-high ninth home run as the Cardinals maximized 12 hits and seven walks from a combination of four pitchers.

Mineral Area (9-9, 3-3) generated a six-run outburst with two outs as 11 men stepped to plate after the contest stood square at 5-5 entering the home half of the sixth inning.

Jefferson reliever Jared Hughes issued two walks in three batters before Carinci bunted for a single to load the bases. Derbyshire was tossed after teammate Rafael Garcia was called out on a delivery that appeared high and inside.

Tremblay picked up the go-ahead RBI on another walk, and the Cardinals were gifted three runs on two wild pitches. Ramirez crossed as result of the first one, while both Carinci and a sprinting Williams scored on the next.

Dee Triplett drew the fifth free pass after Williams was walked intentionally. Bushey tapped an infield hit to extend the inning, and Ruendrick Piternella made it 11-5 with a single to center.

Carinci doubled, stole third and tagged up on a sacrifice fly in the seventh from Garcia, whose excellent pick from deep in the shortstop hole retired the game’s initial batter.

Pierce Hartmann allowed a two-run single to Heston Gray in the top of the eighth, but worked around a dropped fly ball in the ninth to register a three-inning save.

Derbyshire (1-1) was charged with five runs, four earned, on four hits while striking out seven. Matthew Albritton belted a tying two-run shot against him in the Jefferson sixth.

The Vikings grabbed a 1-0 lead on a Duncan ground out after Josh Gibson reached on a dropped fly ball and moved to third on a passed ball.

MAC retaliated with three runs in the first inning against starter Tanner Perry, who lasted 4 1/3 frames and fanned four in a no-decision.

Williams lined a tying double while going 2-for-4, and Bushey created a 3-1 advantage when his two-RBI single touched outfield grass with two outs.

Gray brought the Vikings closer with a solo home run, but Williams answered promptly in the bottom of the third to restore a 4-2 cushion for the Cardinals.

Triplett reached base three times and made it 5-3 with an RBI single to right after consecutive hits from Carinci and Garcia put runners at the corners.

Piternella provided two singles for Mineral Area. The series continues at Jefferson on Saturday.

