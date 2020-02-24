MAC baseball wins opener of Alabama road trip

JASPER, Ala. – Nathan Landry pitched six dominant innings on Friday as the Mineral Area baseball team defeated Bevill State 8-1 in the opener of a three-game series.
Connor Hicks and Dayton Peters each finished 2-for-5 with a double, and leadoff batter Ben Jones drew four walks for the Cardinals, who built a 4-0 lead through three frames.
Brett Gonzalez added an RBI double and matched Luke Marcum by going 1-for-3 with two walks. Brice Stultz equaled Peters by driving in two runs, and Kaleb Richards added an RBI single.
Landry (1-1) compiled 12 strikeouts and yielded no runs on just one hit while walking three. Martjin Schoonderwoerd scattered four hits during a three-inning save.
Mineral Area scored three times in the eighth for an 8-0 cushion. Bevill State broke the shutout bid during the home half.
The Bears responded Saturday with a pair of 4-2 triumphs, notching three runs in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 deadlock in game one of that doubleheader.
Stultz went 3-for-4, and Jones homered to pace the Cardinals, who posted solo runs in the fifth and seven frames. Kaleb Richards chipped in two singles.
Dillon Thomas added an RBI hit and Peters singled, but Mineral Area committed four defensive errors.
Markus Ramos fanned five over five innings in defeat. He surrendered six hits, but just one of the four runs tallied against him was earned.
Cody Bond worked a perfect sixth in relief.
Bevill State opened the scoring of the series finale with two runs in the home half of the third inning. Mineral Area (2-5) turned two double plays, but generated only three hits.
Peters smashed a two-run homer in the sixth to bring the Cardinals within 3-2. The Bears collected an insurance run in the bottom of the inning.
Jones and Stultz chipped in singles, and Hicks walked twice in defeat. Starting pitcher Nolan Gutjahr was lifted in the third after giving up two runs on two hits and three walks.
Mineral Area will travel to Walnut Ridge, Ark. on Tuesday for two games against the Williams Baptist junior varsity.