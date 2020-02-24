MAC baseball wins opener of Alabama road trip

JASPER, Ala. – Nathan Landry pitched six dominant innings on Friday as the Mineral Area baseball team defeated Bevill State 8-1 in the opener of a three-game series.

Connor Hicks and Dayton Peters each finished 2-for-5 with a double, and leadoff batter Ben Jones drew four walks for the Cardinals, who built a 4-0 lead through three frames.

Brett Gonzalez added an RBI double and matched Luke Marcum by going 1-for-3 with two walks. Brice Stultz equaled Peters by driving in two runs, and Kaleb Richards added an RBI single.

Landry (1-1) compiled 12 strikeouts and yielded no runs on just one hit while walking three. Martjin Schoonderwoerd scattered four hits during a three-inning save.

Mineral Area scored three times in the eighth for an 8-0 cushion. Bevill State broke the shutout bid during the home half.

The Bears responded Saturday with a pair of 4-2 triumphs, notching three runs in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 deadlock in game one of that doubleheader.

Stultz went 3-for-4, and Jones homered to pace the Cardinals, who posted solo runs in the fifth and seven frames. Kaleb Richards chipped in two singles.