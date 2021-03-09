MAC bats flourish in home twin bill

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area baseball team crushed three home runs, and capped its first appearance at Hal Loughary Field this season with a combined shutout on Monday afternoon.

Connor Hicks notched his team-high fourth homer, and Dillon Thomas went deep to highlight a perfect 3-for-3 effort in game one of a doubleheader against Crowley’s Ridge junior varsity.

Kaleb Richards allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out nine over five innings, and the Cardinals used a late surge at the plate to prevail 11-3.

Crowley’s Ridge grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Mineral Area answered with four in the home half before pouring on five tallies in the sixth to stay unbeaten.

Hicks added a double and two RBI with three runs scored, and Dee Triplett was likewise 2-for-3 overall with three RBI and two runs scored for the Cardinals.

Thomas drove in a team-high four runs with his three hits while Ben Jones, Adam Renneberg and Brady Renneberg also contributed singles in the opener.

Pierce Hartman compiled six strikeouts through two dominant innings of relief for the save.