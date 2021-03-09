MAC bats flourish in home twin bill

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area baseball team crushed three home runs, and capped its first appearance at Hal Loughary Field this season with a combined shutout on Monday afternoon.
Connor Hicks notched his team-high fourth homer, and Dillon Thomas went deep to highlight a perfect 3-for-3 effort in game one of a doubleheader against Crowley’s Ridge junior varsity.
Kaleb Richards allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out nine over five innings, and the Cardinals used a late surge at the plate to prevail 11-3.
Crowley’s Ridge grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but Mineral Area answered with four in the home half before pouring on five tallies in the sixth to stay unbeaten.
Hicks added a double and two RBI with three runs scored, and Dee Triplett was likewise 2-for-3 overall with three RBI and two runs scored for the Cardinals.
Thomas drove in a team-high four runs with his three hits while Ben Jones, Adam Renneberg and Brady Renneberg also contributed singles in the opener.
Pierce Hartman compiled six strikeouts through two dominant innings of relief for the save.
MAC spread 10 hits among nine players in game two of the doubleheader, and rolled 15-0 in five innings after scoring nine times in the first.
Brice Stultz drilled a three-run shot for his third home run of the season, and Rafael Garcia paced the attack by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Jackson Truesdell yielded just one unearned run on one hit while fanning six over three innings for the win.
Kimani Davis and West County graduate Dakota Dowd sealed the outcome by striking out the side during their respective frames in relief.
Thomas added three more RBI to his strong day offensively, and doubled while receiving two of the nine walks issued by opposing hurlers.
Brett Gonzalez provided a two-run double off the bench, and Jones notched two RBI with a single and two runs scored for Mineral Area (9-0).
Brady Renneberg scored three runs while collecting an RBI double, and Adam Renneberg also reached base three times. Ryan LaPlante had an RBI single, and Braydon Scherffius singled with two runs scored.
The sweep marked a final tune-up before the Cardinals commence the Region 16 schedule with home action against Three Rivers on Thursday.