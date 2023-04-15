PARK HILLS – Ruendrick Piternella homered for the second straight game on Thursday, and the Mineral Area baseball team beat Three Rivers 7-1 to gain a home doubleheader split.

Austin Jerger hammered a two-run shot as the Cardinals scored three times in the fifth inning, and Jack Dunn finished 2-for-2 while driving in two runs.

Ray Ochoa won his third consecutive decision after dealing six quality innings. He allowed one run on five hits and four walks while striking out eight.

Dunn doubled to put the Cardinals ahead 1-0 after Karter Kekec walked and stole a base in the second inning. Piternella added his sixth home run of the spring in the third, and was 2-for-4 overall.

Justin Carinci singled home Dunn before Jerger went deep against reliever Austin Gast, and Mineral Area (28-13, 11-7) capitalized on two walks to score twice in the sixth.

Dalton Rudd doubled and crossed the plate on a ground out by Gavin Jansen, who reached base twice on a single and walk as Three Rivers (23-18, 11-9) drew within 2-1 in the fifth.

The Raiders threatened again in the eighth when MAC reliever Eddie Friedel drilled two batters on back-to-back pitches and walked the next with no outs.

Bryce Morgan, who was nearly perfect over five innings during his previous appearance, extinguished the rally by stranding all three inherited runners. He retired six in a row with one strikeout.

Kailen Hamson yielded four runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings while taking the loss. Peyton Heinley sat down eight of nine batters faced for Three Rivers.

Liam Bushey contributed a single and double for the Cardinals. The final two games of the series were rescheduled for Sunday in Poplar Bluff.

Tanner Duncan launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and finished 2-for-3 with three RBI as Three Rivers emerged with a 4-3 triumph in game one on Thursday.

Peyton Nelson and Jansen doubled for the Raiders, and Rudd scored on a wild pitch after reaching on a crucial error in the seventh.

Winning starter Lukas Touma issued six walks, notched four strikeouts, and allowed two runs on three hits over five innings.

Mineral Area mounted threats against the bullpen after trailing 3-1 in the sixth, but ultimately left the bases loaded after scoring once in the home half.

Antoine Tremblay highlighted his 2-for-3 effort with an RBI double that was misjudged and resulted in runners at second and third with no outs.

Zach Haygood responded with a strikeout, and third baseman Logan McIntyre got a key fielder’s choice at home before Carinci flied out to right.

Three Rivers restored a 4-2 edge in the seventh, and Kole Turner was credited with his second save after Piternella homered to right-center and Jerger singled with one out.

Piternella finished 2-for-3 plus a walk, and Dunn added an infield hit for the Cardinals.

Ryker Walton pitched another complete game in defeat with his last two runs being unearned. He yielded seven hits with one walk and struck out 10.