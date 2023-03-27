SEDALIA, Mo. – Liam Bushey doubled twice and finished 3-for-5 with four RBI to help the Mineral Area baseball team salvage a doubleheader split Saturday.

Ryker Walton posted his team-high fourth victory with 6 1/3 quality innings, and the Cardinals topped State Fair 8-2 in game two.

Justin Carinci went 3-for-4 with two walks and three runs scored from the leadoff spot. Karter Kekec likewise produced three hits, including a double.

Mineral Area (17-10, 4-4) seized control and snapped a 2-2 tie with four runs in the sixth inning against reliever Tait Robertson.

Unplayable field conditions prevented two games on Friday from occurring, allowing coaches to condense the workload for each pitching staff.

Walton compiled 12 strikeouts and yielded two runs on four hits while issuing four walks. Ray Ochoa worked 2 1/3 scoreless frames with two strikeouts.

Devyn Wright reached base five times on two singles, a double and two walks for State Fair (10-17, 3-7). Sam Russo picked up two RBI, and equaled Logan Miller with two hits.

Ruendrick Piternella singled and walked twice to bolster MAC. Antoine Tremblay doubled, Diego Andino and Kaleb Lemos singled, and Alonzo Zuniga and Austin Jerger chipped in sacrifice flies.

Mineral Area began game one with an outburst of seven runs, three earned, in the first inning to knock out Roadrunners starter Chase Carson.

State Fair steadily chipped away for eight unanswered tallies, however, and two relievers stifled the Cardinals for an 8-7 triumph in walk-off fashion.

Wright collected five RBI and homered among three hits to spearhead the comeback. The home team scored three times off Eddie Friedel in the sixth before tagging closer Carter Rees with the loss.

Korbin Bodde scattered four hits and struck out three over the final 4 2/3 innings for the win after Jack Hudson threw two shutout frames. Carson retired just one batter.

Both teams totaled 11 hits. Mineral Area committed four defensive errors.

Lemos paced the Cardinals offensively by going 2-for-4 with a two-run triple. Carinci and Jerger also produced two hits each in defeat.

Piternella added a two-run single in the first inning while Jack Dunn, pinch-hitter Diego Andino, Kekec and Bushey had the other MAC hits.

Gavin Oswald settled for another no-decision after allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits over the first four frames. He fanned five and walked four.

Choi Yeoncheoi finished 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored for State Fair. Rhett Hayward and Miller were each 2-for-4 with an RBI.