PARK HILLS – Ryker Walton has been on a remarkable trajectory over the past year, emerging from a sparingly used reliever to the current ace of the Mineral Area pitching staff.

The hard-throwing hurler from Potosi fired six excellent innings before giving way to closer Carter Rees for a combined no-hitter in the Region 16 series opener against St. Louis.

Antoine Tremblay supplied an RBI single, Ruendrick Piternella was on base three times, and the Cardinals prevailed 6-1 in game one of a home doubleheader on Thursday.

Mineral Area produced only three hits against Archers starter Derek Sotolongo, but benefited from a sloppy defense that committed five errors.

Walton (5-1) won his fourth straight decision, and lowered an already impressive 1.75 ERA after yielding an unearned run in the top of the sixth.

An error on a slow ground ball enabled Sam Ebbs to find his way aboard, and he crossed the plate on a passed ball to bring St. Louis within 3-1 following a pair of walks.

Those free passes likely cost Walton a chance to finish what he started. But he stranded the potential tying runs when a nasty slider overpowered Tyler Prince for his seventh strikeout.

Karter Kekec and Justin Carinci executed a double steal during the home half, and MAC notched three insurance runs after a long fly ball by Piternella was dropped near the warning track.

Rees brought more heat to strike out three batters while hitting another in the seventh.

The Cardinals grabbed a 1-0 lead as Diego Andino drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning. Clayton Redmond scored on a wild pitch in the second.

Tremblay drove in Piternella for a 3-0 edge within a progression of three singles that included Alonzo Zuniga and Redmond, on a swinging bunt.

Carinci was drilled near the hand by a pitch, and later appeared to hurt himself while stealing second base. The second baseman did not play in game two.

But his outstanding play to scoop a roller and flip the ball to first base in one motion helped to preserve the eventual no-hitter. Andino and Kekec previously snared sharp liners in the second inning.

Kekec replaced Carinci in the leadoff spot for game two, but the Cardinals again compiled just three hits as St. Louis triumphed 5-1 for the split.

Mitchell Bonczkowski finished 3-for-4 and Josh Herget singled twice for the Archers, who surged in front 2-1 on a two-run single by Tom Hillgartner in the sixth inning.

Ray Ochoa moved up in the MAC rotation with Gavin Oswald and Brian Strange held back for upcoming games, and maintained a shutout through five innings until allowing three consecutive singles.

St. Louis (11-19, 7-5) added two runs in the seventh on RBI hits by Prince and Jonathan Melendez after Grant Nicholson issued two walks.

Piternella scored a lone unearned run for Mineral Area (18-11, 5-5) in the fourth after a fly ball was dropped near the left-field line. Zuniga, Tremblay and Kekec singled for the Cardinals.

Gabe Kerr pitched the first four frames for the Archers with two strikeouts and one hit allowed. Luis Sanchez got the relief win as five relievers followed Kerr to the mound.

Ochoa fanned seven batters and surrendered six hits through six innings. Eddie Friedel was charged with two runs in the seventh.

Cam Loyd retired his lone batter faced for the Cardinals, and Dylan Farley worked around a one-out double by Bonczkowski in the ninth.

Mineral Area split its fifth straight doubleheader in region play. The teams are scheduled to resume the series in St. Louis on Saturday.