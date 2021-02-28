MAC picks up 2 more diamond victories

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – After squandering an early five-run lead on Friday, Mineral Area regrouped with a series of clutch at-bats to stay unbeaten.

The Cardinals scored three times in the top of the ninth to force extra innings, and notched two more in the 10th to overtake Iowa Central 13-11.

Ben Jones homered while driving in three, and Dee Triplett finished 3-for-6 with two doubles and two runs scored. Aaron Evers (1-0) threw two scoreless frames with two strikeouts and no hits allowed.

Mineral Area produced three runs during the fifth and sixth innings to lead 7-2, but Iowa Central rallied against ace lefty Nathan Landry to eventually draw even at 8-8 in the seventh.

Landry lasted 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts, and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks. Iowa Central pushed across three runs off reliever Nolan Gutjahr in the bottom of the eighth.

Gavin Baker finished 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBI, and Derek Kay belted a three-run shot for the Tritons. Nathin Mortimer, Ben Gallaher, Jack Sievers and Ben DeTaeye added two hits each.

Connor Hicks went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to bolster MAC. Dillon Thomas singled three times with an RBI while Nate Bandy and Blake Hence notched two RBI apiece.

