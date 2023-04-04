PARK HILLS – Bryce Morgan pitched six no-hit innings with six strikeouts, and the Mineral Area baseball team topped the Crowley’s Ridge junior varsity 9-3 in game one of a doubleheader on Monday.

Liam Bushey powered the offense at 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI, and the Cardinals grabbed a 5-0 lead in the second inning before adding three more runs in the fourth.

Justin Carinci was 1-for-1 with two walks, three runs scored and three stolen bases. Austin Jerger and Jack Dunn each added a single and sacrifice fly.

Morgan allowed no runs in the win. Crowley’s Ridge tagged reliever Tanner Schmitz for a homer and three tallies in the seventh.

Karter Kekec singled with two runs scored for MAC.

The Cardinals gained control of game two with seven runs in the second inning, and completed the sweep with a 14-4 triumph.

Ruenderick Piternella doubled twice while going 3-for-4, and Diego Andino finished 2-for-2 with an RBI double and three runs scored.

Carinci drove in three runs on a double and single, and Bushey continued a productive afternoon with a triple, double and two RBI.

Farmington graduate Kael Krause pitched the first four innings, yielding four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Dylan Farley worked a scoreless fifth to close it out.

Antoine Tremblay singled with two walks for Mineral Area (22-11). Cole Langley, R.J. Mayor and Dunn chipped in singles.