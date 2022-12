Mineral Area baseball pitcher Ryker Walton recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his collegiate career and education at NCAA Division I program Eastern Kentucky University, located in Richmond, Ky. The right-hander will soon enter his sophomore season with the Cardinals after making four relief appearances last spring, including two scoreless outings. Walton is a former First Team all-conference performer at Potosi High school, where he also obtained Academic All-State honors.