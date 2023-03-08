MARSHALL, Mo. – Mineral Area baseball coach Blake Jones received a solid look at several pitchers on Tuesday in preparation for the start of the Region 16 schedule.

Seven hurlers outside the usual weekend rotation combined on two shutouts as the Cardinals swept a road doubleheader over the Missouri Valley junior varsity.

Leadoff man Justin Carinci finished 3-for-3 with four stolen bases and three runs scored, and Mineral Area rolled to an abbreviated 10-0 victory in game one.

Karter Kekec went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI, and the Cardinals picked up RBI doubles from Diego Andino and Clayton Redmond while jumping ahead 7-0 in the second inning.

Grant Nicholson (2-0) allowed one hit and struck out three batters over three innings. Tanner Schmitz struck out the side in the fourth, and Kael Krause worked the fifth.

Austin Jerger was 1-for-1 with two walks, and Liam Bushey singled with two runs scored. Brady Bye and Antoine Tremblay also singled during an 11-hit attack by MAC.

Andino finished 2-for-4 in game two, and four pitchers combined to deal 15 strikeouts as the Cardinals posted an 8-0 triumph.

Jack Dunn and Krause notched two RBI each, and Mineral Area jumped ahead with five runs in the third inning. Carinci and Krause each contributed doubles.

Bryce Morgan (2-0) fanned six and yielded one hit over three frames. Kekec scored twice and matched Bushey, Jarai Bolden, Tremblay and Jerger with one single each in the victory.

Carter Brogan totaled four strikeouts and three walks over two innings of relief. Eddie Friedel struck out all three batters in the sixth, and Kaleb Lemos fanned two in the seventh.

Mineral Area (13-6) will host Jefferson on Friday. A scheduled doubleheader between the teams on Thursday has been postponed.