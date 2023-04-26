MOBERLY, Mo. – Dylan Farley pitched five strong innings to help the Mineral Area baseball team bounce back from a weekend sweep against Crowder.

Justin Carinci, Liam Bushey and Ruendrick Piternella were each 2-for-4 with a double, and the Cardinals beat Moberly 7-1 in game one of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Antoine Tremblay also provided two hits plus an RBI ground out, and Kaleb Lemos opened the scoring with a two-out RBI double in the second inning.

Farley struck out six batters and walked none while scattering four hits. He worked around two runners in the second inning, and retired eight in a row at one juncture.

Carter Rees followed a walk with three straight strikeouts in the sixth, and Bryce Morgan closed with a scoreless seventh for Mineral Area.

Jack Dunn singled and scored two runs, and crossed the plate on a single by Piternella in the second. Carinci drove in Tremblay to restore a 3-1 advantage in the fourth.

Jarai Bolden reached safely three times on a single and two walks, and Alonzo Zuniga singled during a two-run insurance rally in the seventh.

Cole Iles worked the first 5 2/3 innings in defeat for Moberly, allowing five runs, four earned, on nine hits while fanning four.

Hunter Shoulta tripled and scored on a wild pitch by Farley in the third.

Bolden starred at the plate in game two by going 3-for-3 with an RBI double, and Mineral Area scored eight unanswered runs to prevail 9-2 for the sweep.

Piternella finished 2-for-3 with a tying RBI triple in the fifth inning, and Lemos drove in two runs with a double and single in three chances for the Cardinals.

Mineral Area (31-18) jumped in front to stay with five runs in the sixth. Singles by Zuniga and Bolden loaded the bases with no outs, and Lemos hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly.

Tremblay followed with the first of his two singles, and two runs crossed the plate when the ball was misplayed in right field as Tremblay hustled to third.

Dunn added a sacrifice fly after connecting for a previous double, and Liam Bushey made it 7-2 with a two-out RBI single.

Zuniga, Bolden and Lemos ripped three consecutive doubles against reliever Brayden Solter in the seventh. Clayton Ello pitched the first three innings in the loss for the Greyhounds.

Carter Brogan struck out three of his seven batters faced, and threw two scoreless frames for the relief win. Usual starter Ryker Walton fanned three in the sixth, and Ray Ochoa did likewise in the seventh.

The teams met for the first time since the inception of the Moberly program, and each defense turned a double play in the first inning.

Dunn doubled and scored on a wild pitch, but the Greyhounds answered against MAC starter Eddie Friedel for two runs in the home half of the third.

Hunter Quinn ripped a tying double to center field, and Shoulta singled him home for a 2-1 edge while finishing 2-for-3 overall. Jordan Green doubled and walked for Moberly (12-32).

Carinci singled with two walks, and pinch-hitter Diego Andino doubled in the seventh for the Cardinals, who will host East Central on Thursday before traveling to Jefferson on Friday.