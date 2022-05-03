MAC slugs way to conference repeat

UNION, Mo. – Persistent power from the heart of the batting order has helped carry Mineral Area baseball to consecutive MCCAC championships, the first two in program history, under head coach Blake Jones.

NJCAA home run leader Derek Williams and Ruendrick Piternella each connected twice Sunday during a clinching doubleheader sweep by the Cardinals against East Central.

Gavin Oswald remained unbeaten on the mound during an abbreviated 15-4 opener, as five players registered multiple hits over five innings.

Piternella maximized his swings to compile a career-high seven RBI on a grand slam and double, and Liam Bushey finished 3-for-3 with three RBI, a double and two runs scored.

Williams produced four RBI while belting his 22nd and 23rd home runs to regain the top total in the nation over Caleb McNeely of Walters State.

The Cardinals jumped ahead 7-0 in the second inning to chase opposing starter Will DesHotels, and invoked the mercy stoppage after adding five runs in the fifth.

Middle infielders Justin Carinci and Rafael Garcia each went 2-for-4 with a double, and Dee Triplett reached base all four times on a single and three walks.

Oswald (6-0) allowed four runs, two earned, on eight hits while striking out five and walking one.

Seth Shannon paced East Central by going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Piternella launched a three-run shot in game two, and Mineral Area scored seven unanswered to punctuate its regular season with a 12-6 triumph.

Triplett continued his own productive day with a 3-for-4 effort that included a home run, double and four RBI, and Antoine Tremblay added a single and double with two runs scored.

Winning reliever Pierce Hartmann (3-1) yielded two unearned runs and struck out five without issuing a walk over two innings. Carter Rees and Martijn Schoonderwoerd followed with perfect frames.

Mineral Area (28-16) clinched the No. 2 seed for the Region 16 playoffs, and will host Metropolitan in a best-of-three series scheduled to begin on Friday.

East Central (18-24) received home runs in game two from Shannon and Tyson Dent, who was 2-for-3 with four RBI. Logan Baker tripled during his lone official at-bat.

The Falcons generated four runs through three innings against starter Aaron Evers, then rallied again for a temporary 6-5 lead in the fourth.

Karter Kekec and Cade Holmes had RBI doubles, and Carinci singled twice for the Cardinals, who pushed back with three runs in the fifth and four more in the sixth.

Kael Krause, Garcia and Williams each reached base three times via a single and two walks. Bushey also singled with two runs scored.

