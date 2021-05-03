MAC softball held hitless by Wabash pitching

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. – Lyndsi Adamson pitched four innings, and Kaitlynn Bennett finished a combined no-hitter for Wabash Valley against the Mineral Area softball team on Monday.

The NJCAA Division I Warriors were bolstered by home runs from Maggie O’Kelley and Kellene Engelhart while rolling to a 10-0 victory in game one of a doubleheader.

The Cardinals produced five hits in game two, but fell 14-3 at Wabash Valley catcher Tessa Embry belted two home runs for six RBI overall.

Amber Cage finished 2-for-3 with two RBI to pace Mineral Area (7-37). Kylee Price contributed an RBI double while Jaden Treis and Emma Pouvaranukoah singles.

Abbie Mendenhall allowed nine hits from the circle in defeat.

The Cardinals will complete the regular season at St. Louis on Tuesday.

