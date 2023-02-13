SUMMIT, Miss. – The Mineral Area baseball team split a doubleheader at SW Mississippi after both contests required extra innings on Friday.

Alonzo Zuniga finished 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored in game one, as the Cardinals pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th for an 8-7 victory.

Ruendrick Piternella was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Leadoff man Justin Carinci picked up two more stolen bases while matching Liam Bushey and Austin Jerger with two hits each.

Gavin Oswald settled for a second straight no-decision after working the first five innings. He compiled nine strikeouts and walked three while yielding four runs, three earned, on seven hits.

Mineral Area increased a 6-4 lead with a run in the seventh, but SW Mississippi rallied for three in the home half against reliever Carter Rees.

Cam Loyd (2-0) followed with two scoreless frames, dodging three walks, and Eddie Friedel struck out three of four batters faced in the 10th for the save.

Antoine Tremblay doubled in six chances, and pinch-hitter Clayton Redmond singled as the Cardinals totaled 16 hits overall.

Brady Bye singled for an RBI, and Jack Dunn contributed a hit. Kaleb Lemos walked twice and provided a sacrifice fly.

SW Mississippi capitalized on four Mineral Area errors in the nightcap, and emerged with a 5-4 walk-off win following a run in the eighth inning.

Carinci paced the Cardinals offensively at 3-for-5 with a double and RBI. Mineral Area (3-2) notched the tying run at 4-4 in the sixth.

The Bears countered against reliever Dylan Farley (0-1), who pitched three innings behind starter Brian Strange and fanned six while giving one run on one hit.

Jerger lifted Mineral Area with a three-run homer in the fourth. SW Mississippi promptly answered with three in the home half to regain a 4-3 lead.

Strange fanned five, walked one, and surrendered only two hits over 4 2/3 innings. All four runs charged against him were unearned.

Bushey added two hits in defeat. Piternella had an RBI double while Tremblay and Dunn singled.

The Cardinals planned to face Rend Lake on Saturday before heading back to Missouri, but that contest was postponed due to rain.