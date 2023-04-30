HILLSBORO, Mo. – If recent consistency plays a factor, then Ray Ochoa may be the emerging choice to start on the mound when Mineral Area begins the Region 16 postseason next weekend.

The right-hander limited Jefferson to one run over 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday, and the Cardinals salvaged a doubleheader split with Jefferson by taking the second contest 6-2.

Jarai Bolden and Kaleb Lemos provided consecutive RBI singles, and Ruendrick Piternella scored on a passed ball as the Cardinals established a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Antoine Tremblay added an RBI single in the seventh, and Justin Carinci reached base four straight times with a couple of singles mixed in to bolster Mineral Area (32-19, 13-13).

Ochoa (4-2) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out seven, and reduced his team-best 1.98 ERA entering the day. Three free passes occurred during the third frame.

Jefferson (26-19, 14-8) began its half of the seventh with a walk to Joe Siervo and double by Ryker Harrington, but Lemos threw home for a fielder’s choice after charging in from third base.

Bryce Morgan picked up four outs behind Grant Nicholson, and Carter Rees closed out a shaky ninth after allowing a run on three walks while topping out at 99 MPH on the radar gun.

Jack Dunn provided a double and single while Kael Krause and Austin Jerger singled for MAC. Bolden was aboard three times overall after being upgraded to the clean-up spot in the order.

Carinci scored on an error in the first inning while facing Jefferson starter Kannon Carr, who lasted six innings and fanned seven while giving four runs on six hits.

Boon Shevey singled with two walks as the Vikings stranded 14 on base.

Jacob Roettgen struck out nine batters and yielded four runs on eight hits over six innings, and Jefferson secured game one 6-4 after generating two runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Hesston Gray reached safely four consecutive times, and drew a tiebreaking bases-loaded walk before pinch-hitter Trevor Quick added an insurance RBI single.

Jerad Hughes pitched the seventh and worked around a leadoff error for the save.

Lemos burned Roettgen for a tying two-run double at 4-4 after Liam Bushey and Bolden singled in the fifth.

Three straight two-out singles by Piternella, Bolden and Alonzo Zuniga gave Mineral Area 1-0 lead in the opening frame. Tremblay delivered an RBI double in the fourth.

But the Vikings had already pounced four three runs in the third against starter Ryker Walton, who drew no decision after his elevated pitch count neared 90 after 3 2/3 innings.

Jack Shanahan notched a key two-run single after two previous batters were plunked. Walton struck out six and surrendered four runs on six hits.

Eddie Friedel (2-3) retired his first five batters faced in relief, but the next five in succession reached base before a double play quelled any further damage.

Jack Matousek was 2-for-3 plus a walk, and Harrington singled with two runs scored to help Jefferson.

Dunn doubled for Mineral Area, which hosts State Fair on Monday to end the regular season.